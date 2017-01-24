Erotic films a big ‘no’ for me: Ssudeep Sahir

Ssudeep Sahir adds certain quirkiness to his performances. As an actor, Ssudeep’s subtle display of deftness lends much needed credence to the otherwise mundane television viewing. His scenes have a fine veneer of genuineness mixed with credulity, a definitive differentiator which makes him a cut above the rest.

Under rated but certainly not under performed, Ssudeep deserves bountiful of accolades and appreciation for his silent yet successful display of acting prowess on the small screen.

Post his charismatic stint in Dream Girl, Sahir is set to entwine his emotions with those of TV watchers, via his performance in the titular character in Zee TV’s ambitious ongoing project Woh Apna Sa.

At the launch of the show, helmed by Alchemy Productions, Ssudeep looked dapper and chic in a pink suit paired with white t-shirt and a black pant.

Flashing his beautiful smile, Ssudeep in a long chat with us, spoke about Woh Apna Sa, wife, reality shows and more… Excerpts:

What made you nod in affirmative for the project?

It all started in a gym. I and our show producer Siddharth (Malhotra) were working out together. He came up to me and shared that he is coming up with a show and I was apt for that particular role. We sat and discussed the story. As I have worked with him in my earlier show Ayushmaan, I know his vision very well. He is good maker and with writer like Raghuvir Shekhawat on board I couldn’t say a no. My character of Aditya is very loveable but at the same time you will feel sad for him. Many men will relate to my character who don’t lead a happy life with their wife.

How supportive is your wife?

She is very supportive and understanding and that’s why I have survived for so long in this industry. She is my pillar of strength. It’s been ten years of marriage and touch wood, I have been living a beautiful life with her and our kid.

Which has been your favourite character till date or the best is yet to come?

Well, every time I take up a show I give my best and hope that people would appreciate my effort. I am never satisfied and always critical about my work.

You have never been in controversies… so is it a conscious moe to stay away from unnecessary publicity?

I love to be in my work space and not involve myself in controversies. My work should speak and that’s why I have managed to survive for these many years.

Since you are a married man, how comfortable are you enacting intimate scenes on-screen?

I am not comfortable as I have my own limitations. I won’t want my child see me doing bold scenes on TV. If you are sitting with your kid or father, you will not really feel comfortable watching kissing scene on television.

These days lot of TV actors are doing erotic films, can we see you going the same way in future?

Erotic? Not at all. You will see me doing good work but definitely not erotic films.

What’s your take on reality shows?

I am not a reality person. I did Nach Baliye few years back as I enjoyed dancing.

What kind of a father are you?

I am a very relaxed father. My six year old son is disciplined. I am lucky that I don’t have to be strict with him. My father has been very patient with me hence I am teaching the same principle to my kid as well.

Have you gone to producers to seek work?

By God’s grace I have been fortunate to get work. And after my every project I take a break of six months to spend time with my family.

How does your wife react to female attention that you receive?

She loves it. Female or male as long they love you it’s all cool. She understands that it’s part of our work. At the end of the day, all actors crave for love and adulation from fans.

Do you think you are yet to become a A-listed actor?

In a way I feel I have done shows which have gone on for couple of years. May be that’s why I have survived for 14 long years. I do my best in every show and hope for it to do well, beyond that nothing really matters.

Good luck Ssudeep!