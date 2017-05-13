Extra marital affairs are risky and not worthy: Jay Soni

The cute Gujju chokra Jay Soni, after a long hiatus, is back to the fictional world with Colors' Bhaag Bakool Bhaag.

The Edit II productions will see Bakool (Jay) caught between two marriages, leaving him to be on a constant run!

Loosely inspired from Govinda’s Saajan Chale Sasuraal, and Kapil Sharma's Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu, the comedy drama will also star Hiba Nawab and Shruti Rawat in the lead roles.

Dressed in a grey sweater over a white shirt, paired with blue trousers, Jay definitely looked uber cool at the launch of his show.

Smilingly, he greeted all media professionals and sat down for a chat.

Excerpts from the interview...

Two wives for Bakool- how are you dealing with the situation?

(Broadly smiling) Both women will be forced on me, so how can I be happy? I will be entangled after my boss will force me to marry his daughter, while my mother will emotionally blackmail me into accepting her choice also. I know it sounds fun to have two wives but it's a scary situation. Men would envy me as I have a hot wife along with a desi one- completely sorted (winks), but it's not at all fun, trust me. The show is named Bhaag Bakool Bhaag as he is running away from both his wives.

Are you ready to get compared with comedy stars Govinda and Kapil Sharma?

Honestly! They are very big names when it comes to comedy. I am a director's actor and follow him completely. I haven’t thought of comparison, I will just do my best, and build my own space.

After Baa, Bahu Aur Baby and Sanskaar, you are again playing a Gujarati. Why so?

I am a full on Gujarati guy, and have no qualms in playing it. I think whenever producers are on a hunt for a sweet looking guy, for a Gujarati background show, they always call me.

What’s your take on extra marital affairs?

I think everyone should step into Bakool's shoes to understand the pain. People might laugh at my character but they wouldn't know how he is always in a soup. I think extra marital affairs are damn risky and just not worth it. Be happy with the one you have, and life will be sorted.

How is your bonding with Hiba and Shruti off-screen?

We haven’t shot much as of now. Hiba is very child-like, while Shruti is way professional. Both are very different and have their own charm.

Your big screen aspiration?

I have shot for a Gujarati film with Shrenu Parikh. We are still dubbing for the film and it will take sometime for it to release.

Bhaag Bakool Bhaag launches on 15 May, 5:30 pm.