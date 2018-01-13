‘Gariahat-er Ganglords’ is upbeat and stylized, says Saurav Das

Actor Saurav Das, who is playing the lead in SVF Entertainment’s web sitcom, ‘Gariahat-er Ganglords’, says that he is hopeful that people of Bengal will accept the concept of web sitcom.

In Gariahat-er Ganglords, Saurav is portraying the role of a young wannabe gang-lord named Jonny.

When asked how hopeful he is about the sitcom, he said to TellyChakkar, “Last night I watched six episodes. I liked it a lot. It’s very upbeat and stylized. It is Bengal’s first web sitcom and it feels great to know that I have been chosen to play the lead. It feels as if I did something Historic (laughs humorously). But on a serious note, I am very hopeful about this sitcom because such a thing in Bengali has not been made before. I hope that the way people have accepted web, they will also accept web sitcom.”

“Also, who doesn’t like to laugh? While watching the sitcom last night I laughed a lot even after knowing what is going to happen next in the story, so, I hope that people who do not know will laugh all the more. So far, we have seen the consequences of a situation when gangsters take out their guns and fire but imagine what will happen when they will do comedy! And here they are not doing comedy intentionally; the comedy is all situational,” he added.

The actor further mentioned that he loved his character, Jonny.

He quipped, “Jonny is a gangster who messes things up all the time and who loves his ‘bhai’ and his friend Bunty. I really loved my character. While watching the series at 2 am I was wondering how I pulled that character off. It was very tough. We only know how we shot minute details of the character in a take. It needed all of us to be focused.”

Saurav, who previously acted in the flick Guti Malhar and daily soaps like Punyi Pukur, and Dweep Jwele Jai and also hosted Colors Bangla's Bindass Dance Season 2, praised the performance of his co-actors.

He said, “Debmalya, who plays Buchku; Ayan, a theatre actor and who is our Bunty and then Chandan da, Anindita…all of them have acted really well so, I am very hopeful that it will do well.”

Directed by Atreyee Sen, Gariahat-er Ganglords started streaming on digital platform from 13 January.