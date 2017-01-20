Historical shows don’t excite me: Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar has captured hearts of millions as Pankhuri from her debut show Pyaar Ka Dard. The gorgeous actress is making her comeback on the small screen as the female lead with Zee TV’s upcoming drama Woh Apna Sa, produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

Tellychakkar met Disha at the launch of the show. She looked pretty in a yellow outfit. With a twinkle in her eyes and a beautiful smile for us, Disha greeted us and spoke about Woh Apna Sa and more.

Excerpts:

How did you bag Woh Apna Sa?

Well, my two year-wait finally ended with Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa. I really liked the show’s concept and my character sketch. Jhanvi is quite different from Pankhuri. The former is fun-loving, talkative, complex, obliging and a positive girl. This is my first show with Zee TV and I am grateful to be a part of Siddharth’s show.

What makes Jhanvi special?

Jhanvi is not a typical bahu of sorts. You won’t spot me at a temple performing puja every time. She is bold, brave and bindass. She wears her heart on her sleeves. She won’t shy away from helping others.

How different is Disha from Jhanvi?

Disha doesn’t talk much in actual life, while Jhanvi can talk for hours and hours.

Do you have to try too hard to play Jhanvi’s character?

Nothing as such because being well-behaved, cheerful and helpful comes natural to me. So I really don’t have to try too hard to portray the character.

The way people loved your character of Pankhuri, do you think they will also accept Jhanvi?

I don’t want any comparison between the characters as they are different. Pankhuri was an iconic character and I hope people will like Jhanvi as well. I wish to make space in everyone’s heart as Jhanvi.

You were almost finalized as the lead for Life OK’s Ghulaam, which eventually went to Niti Taylor. What went wrong?

Due to some creative changes, things didn’t work out. Whatever happened, it was for the best. I am happy to be a part of Woh Apna Sa. I wish Ghulaam does well too.

What made you wait for two long years to make a comeback?

I was in talks for many good TV shows, but things didn’t work out while some project didn’t see the light of the day.

Can we see you being a part of mythological and historical shows in future?

Mythological and historical shows don’t excite me. I find them difficult. I can’t mug up those heavy Hindi dialogues. Kudos to the actors who manage to do it.

Your take on reality shows?

They are fun to watch but don’t wish to participate in it. Dance-based shows are fine, but not the other reality shows.

Do you keep a tab on TV soaps?

Not to a great extent…but I do like watching Nakuul’s (Mehta) Ishqbaaaz. Both our shows are scheduled at the 10pm slot, so I hope we both do well.

What kind of roles you wish to play?

Though there are very limited roles on TV, I really like Jennifer Winget’s character of Maya in Beyhadh. She is fabulous. I wish to play such characters.

Are you single and okay dating an actor?

I am single. I am okay dating Ranbir Kapoor, if he is okay with it (smiles).

Good luck, Disha!