I aim to make an indelible mark in the music industry: DEB

DEB - a multi-faceted and breakthrough artist- has recently launched a music album with Gul Panag called Rastafari and is debuting in the movie Ishq vs Luv.​

DEB, over the years, has created compelling music content through his solo tracks and in collaboration with other music artists contributing to the revival of the Indie music scene. His music has been nominated for the Dadasaheb Phalke awards and the IRAA awards.

What's more is that DEB has initiated RockStreet, India's first musical web series, where artists collaborate and a percentage of the revenue generated will go to an underprivileged musician who can then wholeheartedly pursue his dream. Tellychakkar speaks to talented Dev to learn more on his music and life in general. Excerpts:

Please tell us about your journey in this music industry so far? How has the experience been?

Breaking down my musical journey into a few sentences is difficult because it has been a long process of learning, dedication and sacrifice. Music was always my calling, curious to see the world in a different way, I quit my corporate job for a career in music. I always believed that music transcends any language and someone travelling to find the rhythms of the world is something you don’t hear every day. I have been a musician and songwriter for many years. I believe that my journey has just begun and I aim to make an indelible mark in the industry and continue to add the melody in life with my music.







You were an engineer who ventured into the world of music. Please tell us about the reason for this career switch?

As I mentioned, music was my calling. I just didn't know how I was going to get my voice out, but I definitely knew that music was what I was going to do with my life.

Your latest music video – Rastafari with Gul Panag has received much appreciation from the industry stalwarts. Please share your views on the same…

Gul Panag has quite the reputation for exploring the winds. From covering terrains on a Royal Enfield to scaling mountains with a jeep, her passion for exploring the unexplored has been pretty contagious.Through this song, I wanted to inspire people to travel and find the true meaning of life. I believe that“Be brave enough to leave behind everything familiar and comforting. Travel. Sometimes, the journey changes you.” So, if you find yourself stuck in a monotonous rut of a lifestyle, listen to this song and then go out and travel.

You come across as a very stylish person. What’s your fashion mantra?

Imagine a world where everybody wore the same clothes, a place where they had the same style and liked the same things. Now that wouldn't exactly be the most colorful and stimulating world... would it? But the sad reality is - the majority of people tend to go this route when it comes to clothes! So this is where developing your style comes into the picture. Dare to be yourself and wear the clothes that express the unique and fabulous person you are! Color this life with shapes, colors and styles - and be the shining example of the beauty of diversity

You are yet to explore main stream Bollywood playback singing. Right?

Not everyone is born with a silver spoon and definitely, not everyone gets the opportunity and recognition they deserve. Imagine your favourite singer or composer still struggling in the music industry, with no luck. Many musicians who made it big in Bollywood started out as solo artists before someone recognized their talent and gave them their big movie break. I am currently working on projects where I am composing and also rendering my voice for playback before I embrace Bollywood.

Your learnings from 2016 and future plans for 2017?

In 2016 I have been working hard to prove my mettle and caliber and 2017 won’t be any different. There has been no looking back for me, and I like to experiment with my own work. What I deliver in the studio version of an album, is very different to what I do at live music events. I believe in changing the whole range and feel of the song by giving it a different treatment. The All Star Jam performances are just one such example of how much effort is put in every time to deliver something better. I believe that I should improvise each and every song every time I pick up the mic to mesmerize audience and that is going to be my focus even in 2017.