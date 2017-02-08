I am here to do good shows: Shamata Anchan

Zee TV’s recently launched romantic dramedy (drama and comedy) Bin Kuch Kahe marks the return of bold and beautiful Shamata Anchan on small screen. The actress gained popularity with her debut TV show Everest on Star Plus.

Shamata is playing the bubbly role of Myra paired opposite newbie Sameer Arora.

At the recently held press conference of Bin Kuch Kahe, Tellychakkar met Shamata and asked few questions on her new show, journey, co-star and more...

Excerpts:

After two years of long gap, what made you choose Bin Kuch Kahe as your comeback vehicle?

Well, after being part of such a great show Everest I didn’t want to choose anything just for the sake of it. I want to associate myself with good shows. The major reason of choosing Bin Kuch Kahe is because it is a finite series so I know the story will not go off track. And the project will be directed by the very talented Rajshree Ojha.

After Ashutosh Gowariker in Everest and now Rajshree Ojha, do you count yourself lucky to be working with such ace directors?

I am indeed fortunate. I have got to learn a lot from them. Everest was my first acting job so for me from camera to lighting to dialogue delivery everything was new. In Everest, I did all the stunts on my own and learnt mountain climbing. I used to wear snow gear and shoot in the hot temperature of Mumbai. This show, to the contrary, is about family and the relationship that we share so Rajshree ma’am is guiding me to express all the emotions.

Do you feel bad that Everest didn’t manage to do well on small screen?

I feel very bad about it but I feel satisfied because I did good work. I want to be part of shows which make me happy. I am not here to make money. Hopefully people will come up with good shows which will change the Indian mentality. As a kid I enjoyed watching shows like Shanti, Hum Paanch, Dekh Bhai Dekh and others. They had clean comedy and the entire family could sit together and enjoy watching these shows. And I find Bin Kuch Kahe on those lines. We are trying to bring 90’s flavour back to our viewers.

How much do you relate to your character of Myra?

I think to a great extent. Like Myra, even I have cute fights with my sisters. My mother in the show and my mom in real life both are single mothers as I have lost my father. I and Myra both are protective towards family.

What’s your aim... to make good money or do better shows?

I have never given importance to money. If money was the criteria I would have done two to three shows back to back after Everest. People who would Google about me should see my list of good work.

Are you open to saas bahu dramas?

As of now I have no plans but may be in the future. Never say never!!!

Do you think 6.30pm is too early a slot for the show to earn ratings?

If our content is good then people will watch, no matter what. And with digital world blooming, viewers can watch it online as well.

How is your bond with co-star Sameer (Arora)?

As we all shoot and stay in Jaipur we bond very well. We all are a bunch of good people and it’s fun to be with them.

How much do you keep a tab on other TV shows?

Not at all as I don’t have time.

There was news about you dating your Everest co-star Sahil Salathia?

(Laughs) Sahil and I are very good friends. The rumours started to flow as we were together in Everest. I am very much single and we both are still in touch.

Good luck Shamata!