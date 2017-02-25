I am ready for the comparison and competition: Kritika ‘Chandrakanta’ Kamra

Beauty is enigmatic. It fuels desire and draws one to erotic euphoria. The Indian television industry has some of the most stunning actresses who pour allure into a narrative.

One such diva is curvaceous and charismatic Kritika Kamra, whom we met recently.

It was a media cacophony with scribes and lensmen running helter-skelter to bite on some juicy gossip or a catchy comment.

Away from the frenzy and idiosyncrasy, we found a cosy corner. We were at the press launch of Life OK’s upcoming extravaganza Chandrakanta. Helmed by Triangle Films, the story has Kritika and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.

Chandrakanta, story of the brave princess, has been painted successfully in the past, acquiring a cult status. Comparisons are obvious and in today’s time with competition being cut throat, it’s a mounting challenge for the team to deliver and succeed. We wish them luck.

Having said that, Kritika as Chandrakanta fits the bill perfectly. Her demure yet vibrant demeanour is appealing. The promos have established her as the queen of fantasy, an enchantress for whom one can die smilingly.

With the passing thought, we spotted Kritika walking up to us, epitomising grace and grandeur, quite a seductress we must admit.

“How are you, Kritika? You look stunning in the promos,” we said.

“Thank you. Let’s begin...” she said all smiles. Thus, we entered into a hearty chat with the actress. Documenting the excerpts from the same.

So tell us about your preparation for the role?

(sips water and relaxes) To be honest, I have always taken care of myself, be it my hair or skin et al. One thing I have realised over the years that exposure to shooting lights and makeup does take a toll on your skin, hence one as to be careful and proactive. Nikhil (producer Nikhil Sinha) did not ask me to flaunt abs and muscles but he wanted me to look curvaceous. To achieve that I went on a detox mode. I have been practising yoga and taking special care on my diet. Chandrakanta demands me to look glamourous and gorgeous.

In the promos, you are seen wearing some sexy outfits. Quite a contrast to regular attires on TV shows?

(smiles) I have always been comfortable in whatever I have worn. I am confident and I know it won’t look cheap. This is not skin show to grab eyeballs. As the show is set in that era I am supposed to look beautiful and desirable in a sexy way. They are shooting and presenting it in a very aesthetic way. One will never feel sleazy.

Point taken. So share a little bit about your character?

She is a quintessential fairytale princess. She is the most beautiful looking girl and men are fighting over her. There is going to be politics for the throne. My character is little bubbly and she will evolve from being a girl to a woman.

What made you to make a comeback on TV with a fantasy show?

Firstly, I never imagined myself enacting such a role as I have never done a periodic drama. I have played very urban characters. Television doesn’t have much to offer so this project will challenge me as an actor at this point of my career. I want to make difference with my body of work.

If you are aware, Ekta Kapoor is also working on a similar project. Will this role affect your rapport with her?

Firstly, I wasn’t aware that even she is getting Chandrakanta on TV. I am working with Nikhil for the first time and I know his forte in this genre. He is a visionary and the scale that he can imagine is out of the world. His previous projects have been on epic level and I feel myself in safe hands. Ekta is a good friend and we have worked together. Friendship has got nothing to do with what we do professionally (smiles).

Did she (Ekta) call you after seeing the teaser?

I called her and asked her if she has checked out the teaser. Later, she replied saying that ‘it is amazing and you are going to rock it’.

If Ekta approached you to play Chandrakanta would you have still gone with Nikhil?

In that case I would have taken retirement because two big producers want you to be part of their show is a big deal. I would feel myself lucky. You do get offered different kind of roles but same characters is too much of a co-incidence and hypothetical. I didn’t think much before taking up this project.

Have you referred to Shikha Swaroop’s performance who played Chandrakanta in the yesteryear show?

I have watched the show as a kid but I haven’t revisited it as I want to bring freshness as Chandrakanta. Something that worked in 1992 may not work now. Our acting style, storytelling, costumes have changed over the years and we have to evolve with time. My character is not only a damsel in distress but also a spunky soul.

Are you up for the competition and comparison?

Competition has always been there and eventually comparison will happen with the older Chandrakanta, which I absolutely welcome. My job is to perform well and go home.

Of late, many actresses have been trolled and shamed on social platforms for wearing a bikini... what do you have to say about it?

I think it is stupid. What we do in personal lives is made a big deal on social platforms these days. Live and let live.

Good luck Kritika!