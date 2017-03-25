I believe in the supernatural: Keerti Nagpure

Talented beauty Keerti Nagpure, who has impressed the audience with her acting skills and charming personality in shows like Parichay, Desh Ki Beti Nandini and many others, is making a comeback to television with &TV’s upcoming fiction daily, Kuldeepak.

Keerti essays the role of a strong mother who faces a challenge to show her kid the right path in life. The daily, which is produced by Shobhna Desai Productions, is having a unique concept and Keerti is enjoying her role as well.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Keerti talks about her role, her belief in supernatural and much more. Excerpts from the interview –

What made you opt for the show?

The character, which is very strong! The show is all about the journey of a mother who takes her child to the right path from the wrong one. She is a strong woman but at the same time, she is also cute and a bubbly daughter in law of the house. She is a romantic wife and a protective mother. She has so many shades. She is also spiritual and she makes idol of God.

You are too young to play a mother. How did you convince yourself when many actresses don’t?

The story is all about a young mother. I want to play this because there are different shades in this role. I have played an office going girl before and it’s quite different from that. There are always different roles and requirements for actors. It’s an actor’s job to do justice to their role. I am convinced and I am just trying to convince the audience now.

How is your off-screen bond with Vansh (Maheshwari) and Shardul (Pandit)?

We do a lot of masti together. He keeps pulling my hair. He is a mastikhor and my stress buster. Whenever I get tired, I interact with him and it’s always fun to work with him. Shardul is a very good co-star. We have a lot of romantic scenes. We will be shown as a matured couple. He hasn’t done romantic scenes before and it was awkward for him to shoot for one but I convinced him to do it. So, we have this kind of understanding between us. Whenever I add something into a scene, then he adds double into it so the scene becomes even more interesting to do.

Coming to the concept of the show, what’s your belief in supernatural? What’s your take on the current trend of television which is getting more inclined towards making supernatural serials?

I do believe in supernatural. I believe that if good power exists then there are evil powers too. I feel that people are watching such shows and that’s why they are being made.

Any challenges you are coming across?

Bringing in the motherly feeling is the only challenge that I am facing because I haven’t felt it in real. I am enjoying it.

What’s your relationship status?

I am single and I am enjoying it.

Are you ready to mingle any time soon? What’s your idea of an ideal man?

I don’t have time to mingle any time soon and I think we will end up fighting if I don’t get time in the relationship. So it’s better to be alone as of now. I have been very dreamy since my childhood. My ideal man should be faithful, loyal and he should understand me and my profession. There are no perfect criteria for my dream man but he should respect me and my family and if he is good looking then it would be a plus point (chuckles).

What you have been busy doing before Kuldeepak happened to you?

I was in the US and busy with art restoration and I am into it since my childhood but I never knew that I can do acting also. I do painting on the sets also. Whenever I am alone, I dedicate some time to my hobby.

How has been the response from the promo that you are getting?

The response has been very good so far and people are loving it. People are trying to find out what’s so new and different in this concept.