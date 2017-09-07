Delhi boy Priyank Sharma has been winning hearts in the current season of Splitsvilla X. His charm coupled with great physique have the girls going weak on their knees. What many don’t know is that, the always sweet Priyank has a naughty side to him as well. We caught up with the Delhi ka munda to find out about his fantasies and sexcapades.

1. Are you a virgin?

We live in the 21st century and I was 21 years old when I lost my virginity

2. What do you think about sex?

Fun and satisfaction

3. Are you kinky? How kinky can you get?

I am quite kinky to an extent. I can cross the limits

4. How many times do you think about sex?

In a day, more than 40 times or maybe much much more

5. Where do you want to have sex?

Shower is the one place that defines by kinkiness

6. Weirdest place you have had sex?

In a car in the mall parking

7. Would you do it in a plane?

It’s too uncomfortable for me

8. Best way to kiss?

Go slow with the flow and then hard

9. Would you like a threesome?

No, I want to be alone with my partner.