I do not want to repeat myself as an actor: Sharad Kelkar

Playing a blind character

When I heard about this complex character (Rishabh), I was so blown away. Such a role hasn’t been seen on TV and I was raring to play it. He is a loving person, who is close to his family but is a bit weird because of his blindness…. There are quite a number of films that inspired me, from Kaabil to Sparsh. But apart from seeing the actors perform, I also had to match it to my personality and prepare the character as per my strength.

No sympathy only action

A lot many times people tend to sympathize with such roles but I had to work on it so that neither me nor anyone else would feel sorry for him. To work on it…I realized that he is handsome, has a great physique, family, property but has no eyes to see and cherish it. How he makes that his strength and gets back at others will be for all to see.

Do not fear playing a parallel lead

This is the first show on Indian TV that’s character-based. Yes, the small screen works on faces but as an actor, I don’t need the label of a lead to do good work. After debuting with the successful Saath Phere, I could have easily stuck to similar kind of shows, got more awards but I chose a negative role in Bairi Piya. That’s the growth one desires. Post that, I moved to Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, which was the most difficult part. I was apprehensive that it could backfire as at 30, I playing a 40-year-old hero. And then came Agent Raghav, reality shows and anchoring opportunities.

Now coming to this show, just like Hollywood series, this has an ensemble cast where each character has equal importance to the story. All of us were glad to sign a show where we would have so much to do as actors. In movies too, I have made a conscious decision to not repeat myself and do only that kind of work that would make me stand out.

Not part of any number game

TRPs don’t matter to me at all. Yes, the popularity of this show will decide whether we will have a new season or not, but I signed Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai to enhance my skills. I hope it reaches out to a lot of people and they love it equally. Unlike young people today, who want to become stars and win the rat race, I am someone who focuses on being part of a content-driven show.

Career lows push me to do a better job

After every show comes a low point where people offer me the same kind of roles that I have just come out from. It saddens me to think that they don’t consider me for fresh stuff. But I have decided that I would wait and bounce back with a role that would be remembered. I can be pushed to the lowest point but with my strength I will bounce back and fly higher each time.

Fatherhood changed me completely

I have always loved kids and was the one who initiated that we extend our family. My daughter has changed me completely. Being from Chambal, I was the angry young man who would also sometimes get aggressive, but after Kesha I have become a calm and happy person. Even if things go wrong I smile thinking that I get to to go back home to her. It’s the best feeling to be a father, especially to a girl.

I never stopped Keerti from working

It was a mutual decision that Keerti took up the responsibility of bringing up our daughter. I am grateful to her for that as she has handled it all so beautifully and effortlessly. I have never stopped her from working and I would be more than supportive, if she chooses to take up a career, be it acting or anything else.

