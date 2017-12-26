“I don’t understand why actors these days have arrogance”- Karan Oberoi

He was a music sensation, nation’s heartthrob and a dream boy of millions. Karan Oberoi is the crush of every 90s’ teenager. His lead character in the trailblazing series Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin made him a sensation. However, the dimpled hombre soon vanished post his musical expedition. More than a decade later, Karan is still as charismatic as he was during his Band of Boys. In 2017, his toned physique and dimples can give a run of money to any young studs.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Karan speaks about the reason behind his sabbatical. “It makes me happy that I had a flexibility of choice that I can do this and I won’t do that. That is not an option in the other actors’ case. I do many things like I’m a consultant for a brand company, I’m a writer, I’m a developer, I do shows, I have a lot of things which kept me and keeps me busy. The only time I want to come back to the craft (of acting) I enjoy so much is only when I enjoy it. It should give me satisfaction,” says Karan when asked him about his conscious break.

Out of sight is out of mind, as they say, is not the scenario when it comes to the case of Karan. Despite being off the camera for a long time, his charm is inevitable. Talking about the same Karan shares, “I have been fortunate. Sometimes it just overwhelms me that how can you even remember that, it happened years ago. I feel blessed that I can connect with them. I just have gratitude when it’s concerned to all this.”

During the conversation, Karan with his endearing smile pointed out a fact that not everyone does. In these days of glamour, it is often reported or observed about the starry arrogance our beloved TV stars throw. “Sometimes we take our jobs too seriously. I have seen a lot of people (celebrities) misbehaving with people. Some people get into substance abuse. Why would you do that? Most people aspire and dream of the life you have and you get that dream of a life because of the love of the people! And suddenly you start looking at them (in a weird way), and be arrogant, throw attitude, not have time for people and all. Why would you do that? Recently someone wrote me that you take pains to reply to everyone and I replied, yes I do because you have taken some very precious moments of your life to write to me and tell me certain things, the least I can do is acknowledge it,” Karan talking on the same.

“Niceness is not something you have to try hard to be. It should come naturally to you because truly it’s a blessing to be here. In a country of 1.25 billion people you are someone whom people know,” he further adds.

Ask him what is the reason behind this arrogance and he reverts, “I don’t understand this. I have spoken to my star friends also about this. At the peak of my stardom, I never had a reason to shout at someone, deny them a selfie at that time an autograph. In fact, I have taken efforts to sign every single autograph.”

“Always remember to add value to people and make them feel special. Maybe that is the reason people still have a feel-good feeling towards me,” the actor concludes.