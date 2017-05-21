I feel lucky that the channels offer me work: Jasmine Roy

Jasmine Roy is back to action again!

The beautiful actress has been roped in to play the female lead in Star Jalsha’s upcoming soap Mayar Badhan (Surinder Films).

The family drama will see her playing the character of Gunja. She has been paired opposite Saat Paake Bandha, Keya Patar Nouko and Chokher Tara Tui fame actor Debottam Majumder.

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, the actress talked about her character, co-actor Debottam and more…read on…

About Gunja

When we asked her to share how Gunja is like, she said, “So far, we have only shot the promo. I have been briefed that Gunja and her sister Ronja lost their parents when they were kids. Gunja works hard to take care of her sister. Her work is related to fashion designing.”

Variety on platter

The actress has been part of different genre of serials and says that she is comfortable playing both mythological and human characters. She said, “I started my career with Bhola Maheswar, where I played a mythological character. Then I have been part of soaps like Dutta Bari and Meera. And again after I gap of many years, I played a mythological role in Bhakter Bhagaban Shri Krishna. And now Mayar Badhan came my way. After having earned experiences by working in these serials, now I do not face as such problem in slipping into the shoes of both mythological and human characters.”

Feels blessed

The pretty lady candidly said that she feels lucky that the gap between all her projects was not that long. She said, “I feel lucky that the channels offered me work, and I did not have to be without work for long. I thank God for everything.”

About co-actor Debottam

As mentioned above, Mayar Badhan will see Jasmine opposite Debottam. When we asked her to share her thoughts on the actor, she said, “He is a very good actor and it’s a blessing to be able to work alongside people who are talented; you get to learn a lot. I might have not watched all of his work but I loved his performance in Keya Patar Nouko. Debottam is one of my favourite actors in the industry and I am happy to have been cast opposite him.”

Keep up the good work, Jasmine!

So, gear up to catch the actors in Mayar Badhan.