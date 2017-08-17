You know you are on a right track when you trend on social media. Erica is surely one of the many stars who is surely on the right track! She is not just a popular face on TV but also most cherished diva on social media. Erica Fernandes, started her career from a beauty pageant and then went on to do films in South and Hindi film industry. Her debut TV series Kuch Rang Pyaar ke, took the TV scene by storm for its subtle yet poignant storyline. Her new achieved fan following post the show is just a brownie for the dusky beauty.

Hailing from the suburbs of Mumbai, Erica is a mystic personality. You won’t know much about her unless you are a part of her inner circle. For the first time, Erica opens up about her show, her YouTube career and herself in an exclusive tête-à-tête with Tellychakkar.

How was your journey on Kuch Rang Pyaar ke?

It was a good experience! I will cherish it forever. It never felt like I was heading to work while shooting. Everyone from the set were like a family. Coming from a filmy background, it was a different experience all together. It took me like a month to sync with the whole routine. The series will end on a happy note.

You also have a strong presence on YouTube, let’s talk about it.

I always wanted to be on YouTube but never really got that push to do it. It was always a wish; I wanted to give it a try. Shooting for a daily soap everyday makes your life a bit monotonous so I wanted to break the monotony. I wanted to do something different everyday that keeps me alive. Working for my YouTube channel helped me get away from the daily humdrum.

Just a look at your social media handle and one realises your inclination towards skincare. Is the affection innate or something that has grown in you?

I’m excited about skincare and makeup. I have so many things about skincare that I want to share and I like to share my knowledge with people. That’s just in me. Plus, I was always into beauty pageants so I got to know a lot about these things. So you can say that my modeling days must have an impact on it.

Does it affect you when people talk about your camaraderie with your co-stars and link you with them?

Since I’m a public figure, people want to know everything about me. They think that what they see on screen can be in real. Your fans like your chemistry on-screen and hope it turns out to be true off-screen as well. It’s normal for me and I have accepted it. I don’t think much about it or restrict myself to behave in a certain way. We need to live; I cannot live in a particular way just so that people won’t raise fingers.

Help us understand who Erica Fernandes is.

I’m not someone who is out there. I’m reserved. People like to be known and talked about however it’s reverse in my case. I don’t like sharing my pictures on social media. I like to keep my moments personal and not put them out there.

What upsets you and what makes you happy?

See, I’m someone who gets happy with small things. I like going out for shopping even today. People stare at me in malls but I do it because that makes me happy. I get upset when people judge me. You don’t know me so you can’t really make an impression about me. Also, I don’t like when people just come up directly and start clicking selfies with me, at least ask for my permission.

Anything in your mind for you future projects?

I’m not someone who likes to plan things. I go with the flow. So honestly no plans as such. There are not any characters in my mind that I wish to do. I would just pick a good script. Even for reality shows it will depend. I can think about Jhalak but Bigg Boss is something I would never even think about.

We wish Erica Fernandes, good luck for her future endeavors.