With films like Jaatishwar, Take One and Bhooter Bhabishyat to her credit, Swastika Mukherjee is not just a talented actress but also an interesting conversation maker. After acting in both TV serials and films, the Tollywood actress has added another feather to her cap by exploring the world of web series by being part of Dupur Thakurpo, produced by SVF and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya. The adult comedy features her in the central role of the hot and charming, Uma Boudi. Ahead of the launch of the second part of season 1 of Dupur Thakurpo on Hoichoi, the actress, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar opened her heart and spoke about Uma Boudi, the witty comment she received from her daughter for the series, why she wouldn’t be writing her autobiography now and a lot more. Excerpts:

When you were approached for the role of Uma Boudi, did you ask yourself why me?

Well, I think I am the only one who can do justice to the character.

While portraying Uma Boudi did you take any reference from any real life boudi?

No. Actually, that’s not the pattern I follow. I listen to what the director says and then prepare in my own way. For Uma Boudi also, I did not have any reference. I try to think how Uma Boudi will react to a particular situation and then act accordingly. The only film for which I had to do homework was Bhooter Bhabishyat. In the film, I had to speak in a nasal voice and the words were all rhymed so it was a different thing.

But how difficult or easy it is to feel and then act like someone with whom you have not met or interacted in real life?

We can do it because we are actors. I understand it is very difficult for people who are not into this profession to relate to what I am saying but that is the process we follow. If you want to be a good actress you have to go through that process. You have to learn to switch on and switch off. Tell me, despite knowing the fact that it is a film and things are not real and that people are acting in it, why people react to scenes? It is because you get involved and that ‘make-believe’ is our work. It is the job of actors to involve the audience. That is how we practice.

Do you share your inputs with your directors?

Yes, of course, for example, a director might have imagined a scene in a particular way and upon hearing the scene I suggested something and it worked. It’s the same with the director. So, such things keep on happening when we rehearse. Sometimes we give different takes for one scene and then pick up the best shot.

The witty and weird comment you have received for Uma Boudi?

The witty comment came from my daughter. After watching, she had this reaction mom, you guys have grown up. If I tell

her that this film is an adult film so I will have to accompany you or else you won’t be allowed in the hall. After watching she will say huh! People are watching Game of Thrones and you call this an adult film? You guys will do this only and say this is adult. I won’t tell my friends or else they will laugh. This is comedy. Actually, their generation is clued to the internet so when they see Bengali A films, they laugh. I thought after watching Dupur Thakurpo she will say we are still backward. In fact, she could not imagine that we will shoot a proper BDSM scene; she thought everything will be suggestive.

I have received many comments on Facebook. They are not wired but silly like will you marry me, can I take you to the park, etc. Sometimes I feel like writing that what disaster you are asking for. I wonder what people write. They all are very funny. The fact that makes me laugh the most is people fighting with each other. Suppose someone has written a bad comment. Though I feel very tempted to write, but I prefer not to waste time and then I see twenty other people asking that person why he wrote that. Now, group A starts fighting with group B. One is pro and the other is against. At one point, their verbal fight reaches a position where they can kill each other. I really have good laugh over such things.

Many newcomers have worked in this web series with you. Did they get intimidated by your presence?

I think they were nervous the first day. It happens like when I worked with Bumbada (Prosenjit Chatterjee) for the first time, I was shivering though I had seen him several times before. He had been to our house so many times. Still I was nervous; I was like he is Prosenjit Chatterjee, he is superstar, Oh my god! It’s the responsibility of the seniors to make sure that newcomers do not feel nervous. I tried to do what I learnt from my seniors. So, the first day, they were little tensed. They thought I will show airs but post lunch they realized I am not like that.

Do you think web series took some time to arrive in Bengal?

I think since the past two years Bombay is experimenting a lot with web series. During my stint at Bombay I saw everybody talking about web series and I was like why are we lagging behind and why anybody isn’t thinking to do something like this in Kolkata when we have so much talent in our city. I think this is the best place to explore content. When it comes to films and TV, many things cannot be shown due to sensor issues but there are so many genres like short films, sex comedy, violent thriller etc that people want to do. So, this is the best platform to explore as it has no sensor issue. Also, you can get the feedback immediately and then you can decide whether or not you want to go ahead with it. I was really frustrated as nothing like this was happening in Kolkata. I was very excited when I heard that Hoichoi is happening and I am a part of it.

Talking about content, recently it was in the news that those who produce content do not get their due. What’s your opinion on this matter?

This is something, which I guess; everyone feels alike. Often I also feel that I am not getting my dues properly. Even if it is a good movie and I have a good role to play where I try to do justice to the character, you will find almost all reviews mentioning that, her talent has not been completely utilised by the director. This part remains constant and similar in all the reviews. I got similar reviews after Take One, after Shaheb Bibi Golaam and others. Often I get confused of how and what to do differently. I mean I seriously don’t know. I have done so many different roles, have experimented with my looks, had even shaved my head. Who does that? It is in our blood to draw reference from Bollywood. But actors in Bollywood also prefer wearing caps over going bald. Portraying as important a character as Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra chose to wear cap instead of shaving her head. Nobody has done that. But look at us. Even after going bald, reviews mentioned that she has not been explored completely. So, I also think I deserve so much which I am not getting.

You have portrayed variety of characters. Tell us, as an actress, which sort of characters give you creative satisfaction?

I do not opt for a role, where there would not be a space for creativity. I am not hankering for roles; it is not that every day I need to shoot. I do roles where I need to push myself hard, use my intellect, have some meaningful contribution and most importantly where I feel people would remember my character. It need not necessarily be an intellectual movie. I worked in a film called Ami Ar Amar Girlfriends, where I had a very bombastic character, where my character smokes and drinks and abuses the shit out of people. It was fun. I too loved it. I had a chance to abuse! Even for Uma Boudi, I felt I could do justice to the character. I thought I will be able to add a lot of flesh and blood to the character and see to it so that people remember it and Uma Boudi will become a name they can refer to. I was sure that I am going to do it.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui launched An Ordinary Life: A memoir and Hema Malini launched Beyond the Dream Girl. So many things happened in your life, both professionally and personally. Do you have any plans to write an autobiography?

No chance. My autobiography will be full of true incidents, which might be bitter for many. People will put me behind bars (winks)! Look what has happened to Nawazuddin. Now he has to seek apologies from many, he has even been saying sorry over social media platforms. I haven’t gone through the book; heard it’s out of stock now. I missed it. But I won’t be saying sorry, I hate saying sorry.

Has anyone approached you to write your biography?

No, because people are still in their senses and they won’t take the risk of approaching me for a biography. The biography might not be too kind for a few and hence publishing it during their lifetime might lead to a furor. I guess by the time it might seem okay to write the biography it will be too late and I will lose interest.