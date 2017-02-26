I have watched all films of Sooraj Barjatya: Piyaa Albela actress Sheen Das

Sooraj Barjatya’s next Piyaa Albela on Zee TV will feature noted Marathi actor Akshay Mhatre and debutant Sheen Das. The romantic drama will be a modern interpretation of the classic Vishvamitra - Menaka love story.

Sheen will be seen playing the female protagonist Pooja who would be confident, warm and a people’s person.

Tellychakkar.com happened to meet the smiling beauty Sheen at the recently held press launch of the show. She looked confident and spoke to media in all glee.

In a chat with us, she spoke about Piyaa Albela, Sooraj Barjatya, co-star, TRPs and more.

To begin with, tell us about your character?

I am playing the role of Pooja who is confident and a karate champ. Since her parents died when she was young, her mama and mami took care of her. But she has always been longing for maternal love. My character is very opposite to Naren (Akshay Mhatre). He is very spiritual while I am very practical in the show.

Before taking up the show did you know of the love story about Vishwamitra and Menaka?

Like all kids even I have listened to lot of fiction and nonfiction stories before going to sleep. So I have been narrated Vishmitra and Menaka’s love story too. When I got this role, I had to do lot of research to know the depth of the story.

What was your reaction when you faced camera for the first time?

I was very nervous. I didn’t know how to face the camera. I think experience teaches you everything. But now I am in a position where I understand the art of facing the camera, when to give the reaction and what are the different types of shots and angle. I never panic but make sure to learn it.

Before Piyaa Albela happened, did you face any rejections?

Yes, of course. I have stood in long queues for auditions and have faced lot of rejection. But all these things don’t make me sad because this phase is part of every actor’s life. Struggle will always remain.

How is your rapport with your co-star Akshay?

He is very humble and well-behaved. He is very easy going and it’s fun to shoot with him. We both help each other in our scenes.

In real life what kind of a guy would you like to date?

I would like to date someone like Naren who is simple looking with a high thinking. I don’t prefer guys who are into body building and show off.

How comfortable are you doing intimate scenes?

I am not comfortable doing intimate scenes on TV. Piyaa Albela is not a bold show so I haven’t thought about it.

Which has been your favourite Sooraj Barjatya film?

I have watched and liked almost all the films, but my favourite is Vivah.

How did your parents react when you got the role in Sooraj Barjatya’s show?

They were happy as every parent would like to see their kids doing good work. I still remember when I told them about the project and about my excitement, they replied that they are more excited to see me on-screen.

How much are you prepared to take the pressure of TRPs?

I haven’t thought about all this. The only thing I know is it is beautiful story and I am enjoying being part of it. I don’t feel pressurized.

In real life how much are you active on social platforms?

Not really. In my free time I meet my friends, dance and play sports.

One thing that nobody knows about you?

I am a big animal lover. Recently I saw an injured cat on the road and brought him to my house to nurse.

Good luck Sheen!