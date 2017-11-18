Shivam Babbar got his claim to fame in the eighth season of dating reality TV show Splitsvilla. Years later, he went ahead to do the second season of reality show Love School. Hailing from Delhi, Shivam is currently working on his body for his next big project. The hot lad is currently single contrary to conjectures about his relationship status.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Babbar for an interesting rapid one on one. In a country of millions when sex is still a topic that people are ashamed to talk about, the upfront Shivam came out bold to talk.

In an interesting conversation Babbar revealed some dark secrets about his sex life.

Read on to know all about Shivam Babbar, up, close and intimate.

How many times do you think about sex?

If I’m working then I don’t think of sex even once; if I’m not working then full time. I can have sex many times depending on my partner.

When did you lose your virginity?

For the records 19 but in reality 14! (Smiles) Unlike others, I had a good experience. It was maybe because I had it with a girl 4 years elder to me.

What is your kind? Rough/ Wild/ Kinky/ Smooth?

I’m not into rough and wild. I prefer it smooth.

Your favorite position

It depends on the girl but I would always like to be on top of the girl.

Weirdest place you’ve done it?

I think it was at my old place in Delhi. It wasn’t even cleaned for eight months. That is the weirdest place I have done! Honestly I had a rich family background so I always had a place I never had to go out in a weird place. I haven’t even done it in a car.

Fantasy place where you wish to do it?

In Maldives! In an open resort where there’s no one.

Would you ever swing the other way?

Never! I have had past experience where people have approached me but I’m not interested.

Chocolate or Strawberry?

Chocolate, since girls like it.

What if you were a porn star what would your name be?

It has to be Superman because most of my under wears are of Superman. Also, Superman is all about power and I’ll make all the girls crazy if I’ll become a porn star.

A big turn on for you

A girl smelling good!

A big turn off for you

A girl stinking or if she is unhygienic.

Your best feature

My smile! Even my face.

Your biggest strength

I kiss really well.

Submissive or Dominating?

I’m dominating! I dominate anyone on bed.

Would you pose nude for playgirl if they offered you $1,000,000.

If there are 10 girls who are going nude along with me, I’ll do it. I’ll also keep $1,000,000.

What comes to your head when I say

1 Sex

Pleasure

2. Underwear

Superman

3. Unprotected sex

Kiddish

4. Your first kiss

On cheeks at the age of 9; a proper smooch at the age of 11 or 12

5. Sex Toys

No I’m not into them

6. One Night stand

I don’t mind if I’m drunk, but if not then it has to be a really good looking girl

7. Phone sex

Not fun

8 Orgy or Threesome

Threesome, with 2 girls and me

9. BDSM

Tried but not fun

If you had to seduce someone how would you do in the quickest way?

I’ll start kissing her on her neck and I would just do a strip tease. Girls actually go insane when I strip tease.