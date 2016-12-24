I share a great rapport with Vikram and Shivani: Shashank Vyas

The good looking and popular actor Shashank Vyas, who is seen as Captain Ravish on Star Plus’ popular daily Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Beyond Dreams), is enjoying his craft to the core.

Shashank is winning appreciations for his role on the show but at the same time, he is getting bashed as well because Atharv (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and Vividha (Shivani Surve) have already been in the hearts of the audience as a pair and it’s been a challenging task for Shashank to make his entry in mid way. However, Shashank accepts everything wholeheartedly and enjoys every feedback from the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Shashank shares more about his experience so far, the challenges he has come across, the love of his fans and much more. Read on to know more about Shashank’s experience as Captain Ravish.

How has your experience been as Captain Ravish so far?

It’s been good. Basically, our Indian Television is mainly dominated by women but I always wanted to be a part of the show where the male has something to do and gets his own space. I waited for eight months after signing the show but after my four months of association with the daily, I am quite satisfied with the role because he is from an Army background which is a very fascinating stuff in itself. Secondly, he is a very selfless guy and his country is above all for him. If Ravish is given a choice between his family and nation then he will go for his nation and I believe that these are the things an actor craves for. Captain Ravish and Jagya (his role in Balika Vadhu) are very different from each other.

I have changed my look completely to get into the skin of the character. People at times don’t recognize me, even my Balika co actors. They are quite surprised to see me in this changed look. I get good appreciation messages on social media and they are showing me their love by sending gifts too. I am very happy. If you work for five consecutive years with a show then it becomes difficult for you to breakdown that image and I got a chance to change my look with this show. I was sceptical about keeping a moustache and now I can’t imagine myself without one and it has worked well.

You entered the show mid-way, so do you feel that it’s going to be a challenge for you as Vikram and Shivani were already popular as a pair among the audience?

Absolutely! Right now there are people who only like Vikram and Shivani as a pair but at the end of the day, it’s a show and it’s my character. I am not that kind of a guy who gets into a comfort zone. I know what I can carry, what the challenges are and how to beat them. That’s not over confidence; that’s a sense of confidence that every person should have.

The biggest challenges had been that the show is having a 5:30pm time slot and Vikram and Shivani are already there as a pair but again it’s a spark and a reason for me to perform well. I enjoy it and it’s a great challenge. If there are a few people who don’t like me then there are more people who like me. People can like me or not, but they can’t ignore me! People often ask me that I get bashings from fans but I tell them that I love and enjoy it. I just show such messages to Vikram and Shivani and we all have a good laugh. It’s a part and parcel of my profession. I don’t take myself seriously and if I don’t take myself seriously then I don’t take anything seriously. I just fit in my work. I feel that being a topic for a discussion is more important than being in oblivion, especially when it is for work. My channel is happy, my producers are happy; what else can I ask for?

How did you prepare yourself to play an Army guy on the show?

We don’t get much time to prepare for our roles for TV unlike films where you get all the details about your character from the initials to the end. TV is track and TRP driven. I did some workout and to learn some basic mannerisms, I watched few videos of military people giving speeches on Youtube, rest everything happens as the character develops. I live my character for 12 hours each day and I am Shashank afterwards.

How is it to shoot with Smita Bansal all over again?

It’s a cherry on the cake! The show had a good run of three months before my entry and I thought that all must have bonded well and are attached to one another and it might lead to groupism as I am new here but when I heard about Smita being a part of the show then I thought that I will have a nice company. She is playing my Mom again and she is a nice co-actor to work with. I don’t take much time to make friends as I am little extrovert kind of a person. I sit with everyone and have lunch with them. Shivani told me that initially she thought that the Balika Vadhu guy who is coming, might be full of attitude and have tantrums but she shares a good bond with me.

How is your off-screen bonding with Vikram and Shivani?

We all are very good friends and they bought cake for me on my birthday. Shivani is a sweet and a very nice girl. Vikram is a fantastic actor to work with. I like hard working guys and he is one of them. We don’t get time to hangout post work after working for 12 hours. We have our lunch together at the set and chit chat. We also discuss about what Vitharv (Vividha-Atharv) and Ravidha (Ravish-Vividha) fans are up to and laugh at it. We also wonder if they watch television so much and notice every single detail.

What is the most challenging part about your role?

It’s been the zone where I entered the show. Doing a 5:30 slot show and making a space between an already popular pairing and to get love from the audience has been a big challenge. Ravish is a very nice character who is selfless. He is the one who takes care of everyone from his mother to his brother and also motivates his wife that he will get her love back in her life and at the same time, he is serving the country too. What I got to know about Ravish’s character initially was that he doesn’t need anyone. I don’t have any romantic angle with my wife on the show and still people love it and that’s the beauty of this role. A show gets hit on its pairing but here it’s not. The show is in a very good state with good going TRPs.

Any message for your fans?

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year in advance. Enjoy yourself and may 2017 bring lots of happiness, prosperity and luck for all of you. Keep watching JNDSD and keep loving Captain Ravish because he doesn’t get love from anyone in his life except the love of his fans and that’s an achievement.