I want to do whatever I can to keep my parents and sisters happy – Voice India 2 Winner Farhan Sabir

Delhiite Farhan Sabir’s victory in the recently concluded singing reality show on & TV, The Voice India speaks volumes about how one can achieve the impossible with hard work, sincerity and above all, with the blessings of elders!!

A dutiful son and a very loving brother, Farhan has emerged a winner in life after going through a lot of difficulties, and after shouldering all the responsibilities of his huge family at a very young age.

When Farhan opted out of studies to become the bread winner of his family at a time when his father was down in health, never did the young boy know that lady luck was all set to smile on him and take him to the heights of success, by catapulting him as a singer.

Today, as Farhan Sabir stands tall after being declared the winner of The Voice India – Season 2, we at Tellychakkar.com got into a conversation with him to know of his euphoria moment, happiness and future goals.

Said Farhan, “The feeling after winning Voice India has been very good. I am extremely happy; I can’t explain how jubilant I am at the moment. I am glad that I got the love of all. I am happy that my parents are happy today after facing all the problems that they have seen in life. I am extremely thankful to God.”

About his mantra for success, Farhan shared “My parents and my Ustaad have worked a lot on me. My only goal was to work very hard to make all of them happy. During the show’s progress, everyone saw me to be a good son and loving brother. I am thankful that the people who liked me accepted me as their son, and showered their blessings on me by voting for me. I am very thankful to all of them.”

When asked whether he ever believed that he would be able to win Voice India, Farhan said, “Well, I believed in putting my cent percent and work really hard. Winning or not was not in my hands; I am blessed to be the winner today.”

On his reaction after being declared winner, the young lad exclaimed, “I just can’t explain how I felt. I guess you people saw it on TV how I reacted. I was so shocked that it took time for me to realize that I have actually won. Only my parents’ faces were appearing before me when the feeling sunk in to me. I felt that finally, the day has come when I reap rewards for my hard work.”

On his biggest learning curve with Coach Shaan, Farhan averred, “I learnt from my mentor how to be humble. He is so down to earth, friendly and that’s the best part about him. He taught me all the nuances of presenting a song, the kind of expressions that a song needs, and also how to connect to the public while singing. He’s been a great Guru, very friendly by nature.”

When asked about what he liked the best about Shaan, he further stated, “His teaching methodologies are the best. When he found that I was tense with something, he always asked me to learn it the casual way without putting much stress. And he always threw challenges at me and told me that he believed that I will do it well. I am happy that I listened to him always. I am delighted that I made him proud today.”

Exposure in all kinds of genres came very early in the show for Farhan as Shaan made him sing almost all kinds of songs. “Yes, credit for this goes to my coach as he believed that I could sing anything and everything with my hard work. In fact, he had huge faith and belief in all his three contestants and treated us equally. He challenged us to push forward our standard of singing as the competition was very high.”

When asked about his toughest competitor in the show, Farhan said, “We never saw each other as competitors. We all were friends out there. But if you ask me about competition, I will say that Sharayu was the toughest.”

On his rapport with other contestants, he stated, “Rapport with all the top 12 contestants was very good. We lived as one big family, and treated each other as brothers and sisters. We enjoyed a lot, and the journey has been very fruitful.”

When asked about his personal rapport with co-finalist and team mate, Parakhjeet, Farhan quipped, “I share a very good rapport with him. Even in the finale, there was no competition between us. He has always been my brother and friend, and will always be so.”

Above all, Farhan was excited to share the kind of congratulatory messages he has been getting from family and friends in Delhi. “Ever since the winner announcement has been made, I have been getting calls, video calls from family and everyone in Delhi. They have been bursting crackers, playing dhol and seem very excited. Guess they will decorate the whole of Delhi when I get back.”

On plans ahead with the winning amount, the dutiful boy said, “My family has struggled a lot. I want to make my parents happy. I want to resume my sisters’ education first. I want to give them all that they have wanted, but never ever shared with me. I want a secure future for my entire family. Of course, I will continue to work hard to achieve it.”

On his next goal, the Voice winner said, “Now that I have shifted to Mumbai, I want to make a mark in Bollywood as a singer. Also, I want to resume my studies, which I had earlier discontinued.”

Before signing off, Farhan talked about his ultimate goal in life. “I want to do whatever I can to keep my parents and sisters happy. If they are happy, I am happy.”

So cute, Farhan!! Keep the fire of ambition and zeal to achieve burning in you!!