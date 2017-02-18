I want to work in Bollywood and Hollywood: Akshay Mhatre

Zee TV aims to roar again in the ratings chart by launching a couple of new TV shows for viewers in 2017.

After Koi Apna Sa and Bin Kuch Kahe, the channel is set for another family drama,Piya Albela, produced by Rajshree Productions.

It is a modern day interpretation of the classic Vishwamitra-Menaka love story of Naren and Pooja, played by Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das, respectively.

At the launch of the show, Tellychakkar interviewed the noted Marathi actor Akshay, who is making his debut in Hindi with this drama.

In a brief chat with us, Akshay spoke about the show, his character, aspiration as an actor, personal life and more.

Excerpts:

To begin with, tell us little bit about yourself?

I started my acting profession by doing theatre. In my last year of BCom graduation, I won the best actor award in Mumbai University...and my journey in acting profession began. I did my first TV show for Colors Marathi and also did a couple of Marathi films.

Usually actors move from TV to Bollywood but you are going reverse, why?

If I am getting good opportunity then why not grab it? I am not limited to any medium and genre. I want to explore as an actor.

How much did you prepare yourself to play the role of Naren?

It’s been eight months of working on myself to play the character of Naren. I have lost eight kgs. I learnt to ride a bike. Also my character Naren is an animal lover while in real life I am scared of them. So I had to develop a soft corner for them. I had to understand the depth of the character to resemble it as well.

TV is going bold these days, so how comfortable are you enacting intimate scenes onscreen?

I haven’t done it yet so I don’t know how comfortable I will be hence I am not really sure about it.

What kind of a girl would you like to date?

Personally I am a very quiet and calm person so I want to date a girl who is the opposite of me or else the relationship will be very boring. I want my boredom and her excitement to balance it.

Are you fine dating a TV actress?

I am not looking forward to dating anyone at this moment as my entire focus is on my career.

Any Bollywood aspiration?

Yes, definitely. I have both Bollywood and Hollywood aspirations.

What kind of films do you like to watch?

I prefer watching films alone and make sure to watch it in the first weekend of its release as I wish to have my own opinion before the reviews are out in media.

Who is your critic?

My family and friends give me honest opinion and they are my true critics.

Do you think Marathi shows don’t get enough viewership compared to Hindi television?

In Maharashtra, Marathi actors get lot of recognition and their shows are also widely watched so I think both Marathi and Hindi are equally watched and rejoiced.

All the best, Akshay!