I was hesitant to play a lesbian on TV: Shaily Priya Pandey

Enchanting beauty Shaily Priya Pandey, who is breaking all the stereotypes and portraying a bold character Jhanvi Seth in &TV’s Queens Hain Hum, talks about her complex character.

The actress who is playing a lesbian on-screen shares the challenges portraying such a bold character.

Read on...

How did you bag the show?

I had auditioned for the project and 3-4 months later I again auditioned with proper look and attire. I was actually selected for two roles one was Shreya and the other character was of Jhanvi. After the proper audition they thought I was fit for Jhanvi’s role so they picked me for it.

Your character in the show is quite bold, so how was your parent’s reaction when they learnt about the same?

They already informed me about the bold nature of my character. Initially, I was hesitant to play a lesbian on TV as the boldness they were talking about was not shown on TV but later I accepted it. My parents were never against my decision. They gave me the freedom to do whatever I wanted to do.

What is the most difficult part in playing such bold character?

I am an introvert person and don’t gel up well. I am exactly opposite of my character. However, the production house has been very helpful in making me look amazing on-screen. They have given me much time and space to accept the character and perform with ease.

What do you think of the current scenario on television?

Practically, whatever entertains audience they watch it. Our show is realistic and breaking the trend. I am happy so far audience has loved our show. I am an actor hence I am open to enacting naagins and supernatural characters too.

What do you do when you are not working?

I love reading so I read books. I also like to explore new places hence I travel a lot.

Who is your biggest critic?

The writers of the show, my mother and sister are the biggest critic in my life.

Who is your favourite actress on TV or Bollywood?

I like Kangana Ranuat and Deepika Padukone.

What kind of roles would you want to play in future?

I would love to do some historical character as I believe that these types of shows and characters empower the women in you.

Lastly, are you dating anyone?

I am single.