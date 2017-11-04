Best known for her character of Aastha Shlok Agnihotri in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Shrenu has won a zillion hearts with her acting skills and attractive smile. After her stint in the Star Plus show, her fans desperately waited for her to come back on the TV screens and she did so, with a bang! She was roped in for the same channels’ most loved show, Ishqbaaaz’s spin-off – Dil Boley Oberoi.

The spin-off was merged with the parent show and Shrenu continues to enthrall us as Gauri opposite Kunal Jaisingh aka Omkara. In a rendezvous with Shrenu, she shares some interesting details about being a part of Ishqbaaaz, her co-stars, marriage plans and more!

You have come a long way in your career and have got an opportunity to play varied roles for which you have been appreciated. How does it feel?

I must say that it has been a very long and fruitful journey. I have been lucky to have worked with the best cast and crew till date. Being praised and receiving fan admiration is a cherry on the cake! I feel blessed to learn so much and find success in my career.

The audience loved Avinash Sachdev and you in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir. However, the third season was not received well more because of Shivani Tomar’s pairing opposite Barun Sobti. What do you have to say about it?

We did have a certain amount of resistance but I am glad we managed to survive and win over people’s hearts. With regards to the third season, I believe a TV show has a lot to do with fate because no soul works any lesser to make their show a super hit.

Dil Boley Oberoi was launched to shift focus on the parallel leads – the lives of Omkara and Rudra. But soon, the show was shut down and the story merged with Ishqbaaaz. Your comment...

Well, I’d say that our Producer, Gul Khan and the entire team of 4 Lions Films was successful because launching a spin-off is a big risk. Dil Boley Oberoi opened with good ratings and the decision to merge the show with Ishqbaaaz was only to showcase how the three brothers are close to one another. It did not really change the storyline for me and I welcomed it warm-heartedly.

So it did not affect your character growth at all?

To be honest, I was scared about my character growth but the entire creative team and Gul mam convinced me that my character of Gauri would not stagnate. They stuck to their promise and I must say that Gauri aur bhi nikhar ke aayi hai. So yes, it has affected but in a positive way and I am very happy with it.

With the show has gone half an hour, do you think your character of Gauri will get the justice it deserves?

It’s been one week and on the technical or rather basic level, there is not much of a difference but for us actors, we can now shoot in a relaxed manner and once the episodes go on-air, the same will come across. Talking about my character, I am glad that we chose quality over quantity!

There are 3 female leads in the show. Does anyone of you have any insecurity in terms of costumes or styling? It is usually the case when TV soaps star multiple leads...

Yes! There are three leads in the show and it seldom happens that things go hunky-dory but guess what?! Not just us but from Dadi to our generation, all the women help each other to look their best. Ishqbaaaz has a brilliant cast and crew and I am not making this up but touch wood, what matters is contentment of being a part of a project and in Ishqbaaaz we all are satisfied and happy!

I do not think any insecurity can crop up in terms of clothes. It is a very petty thing between the three of us. Each of our clothes are designed as per our character.

If given a choice, which of the three characters would you like to play out of Anika, Bhavya and Gauri?

Both the characters, Anika and Bhavya are wonderful. But I really enjoy playing Gauri. I think each and every lead adds a unique flavour to the assigned character and on those lines, I feel Surbhi Chandna has flaunted varied shades as Anika. So to be honest, the character is very appealing. The characters of Gauri and Bhavya have just been introduced but I must say that Surbhi has taken the character of Anika to another level altogether.

So to sum it up, if given a chance I would love to play Anika for sure!

Your on-screen character – Gauri, is a sisterly figure to Nakuul Mehta (Shivaay) and Leenesh Mattoo’s (Rudra) character. What about your off-screen bonding with the two co-stars?

(Laughs) yes! Nakuul is my rakhi brother in the show and Leenesh’s character – Rudra, is younger. Leenesh is very hardworking and fun-loving while Nakuul is a very caring, genuine and an honest man. He is adorable! He is a gentleman. Not only with us but all the three male leads are also very courteous on the set and otherwise as well.

I share a special bond with Nakuul because his wife, Janki is a Gujarati and so am I. So Nakuul is my all time food partner who relishes all the Gujarati food that I bring! Thepla is everyone’s favourite on the set but Nakuul is a foodie and I really enjoy sharing food with him because he doesn’t have any restrictions in food. He has never said no for sweet dishes too!

Lastly, please tell us about your marriage plans...

I am not planning to get married anytime soon and my parents feel that whenever the time is right, I will let them know. I am very happy in my professional and personal zone right now.

Kudos Shrenu!