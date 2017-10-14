Styled in an umber-cool blue tuxedo, Zayed Khan looked ravishingly refreshing on the launch of his debut TV series, Haasil. The guy once seen on the 70 mm screen will soon be on the LED screens of everyone’s living room. Hailing from a filmy family, Zayed had his share on films, however the impact he received wasn’t expected. Khan, who is still best known for his character of Laxman in Farah Khan’s directorial debut Main Hoon Na, was hesitant about foraying on the idiot box.

Last seen in forgettable flicks like Tezz(2012) and Love Breakups Zindagi (2011), Zayed is excited and nervous about his new endeavor. Tellychakkar.com exclusively spoke to the 37 year old actor and in a candid korero, Zayed in a flow confabulated about his failure in life, his film journey and his new innings.

Zayed’s TV experience

Nothing is different at all. It all looks fabulous. In TV it’s just that you have to put extra efforts, there’s more hard work and labour. Also on TV, you get to learn a lot, sharpen your skills. So at the end of the day you can either grow from it or let it destroy you. It’s better to grow!

Haasil not a conscious decision

It was never a conscious decision. Siddharth (Malhotra, Producer of Haasil) randomly called me one day and said that he has something for me. He inquired about my availability and I infomed him that if it was for him, I’d take it up. But when he informed me that it was for TV, I was taken back, but then I thought that I should atleast hear him out once. I must say that the script impressed me. I then asked him if he really will be able to bring this to TV as it looked pretty extensive and expensive and he explained, “it all depends on how much are you ready to sacrifice!”

I told Siddharth that I am willing to sacrifice and that I’d sign it on the condition that he’d execute whatever is promised on paper. I owe Siddharth much gratitude for pushing me, so that I come on board. At the end of the day, when I saw the product, it surpassed my expectations. It’s grueling work since its location based; there’s so much happening when you are shooting on real locations. We pushed the envelope and this kind of thing can only happen if it’s a finite series. You can’t expect this kind of energy in an infinite series.

His film journey

Currently you all are in a completely new and brave world. So much has changed now; when we did films it happened with lots of chances and luck. There was no definitive planning as such. It used to be like I want to be with the best makers, talented people, work with them and do films. It was an industry of great camaraderie. There was no professional bitterness and it has seeped in today. Having said that, I was very young and I did impulsive things.

I think I can’t blame anybody for anything. Why I wasn’t up (top of his career) there all the time… I looked at it (dynamics of the industry) if this is going to be there forever but it was my indiscipline in reality.

His learning from failures

Such failures teach that an actor has to be disciplined. Discipline sets you apart from being great to mediocre. The more you prepare the more confident you are. You have to give up a lot to be an actor. So you better love it. If you are doing it for the fame or popularity then you are in the wrong business. You don’t want popularity without any purpose! I blame nobody for that, I had my success good, I had my failure great. They both have been a learning experience.

Is Zayed up to challenge himself with other genres?

I’m starting a journey which won’t be just limited to TV alone and where I won’t repeat my failures for sure. At the end of the day what really matters to me is to win back the trust and love of the people which I had taken very lightly. That is my priority. Love something enough, do it well and win back the confidence of the people you lost out over a time. Once that happens, one can take his/her brand anywhere, to whichever medium and it doesn’t matter.

Zayed’s take on Hrithik-Kangana fiasco

I’m not allowed to answer that.

Khan finds his mojo back

The kernel of this entire story is that I have found my mojo again. I want to make sure that I do a good job in Haasil so that I can win the confidence of the people I lost. What is important is that I have the confidence and that people feel I have done a good job. I’m not going to go ahead of myself and look into a crystal ball if I’d be where I plan to be. But I do know that I have gone through a lot of sacrifice to come here and dard k bina mard nahi hota.

We wish Zayed all the best for his debut on the small screen!