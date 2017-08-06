Out of the many faces that throng the streets of Mumbai only a few stand out. The Hindi Tellydom sees many newbies debuting on the small screen almost everyday; there's nothing new to them but then, there are a very few visages that etch a lasting impression on your mind. Such is the visage of Ankit Siwach. His searing gaze, his tossed up hair and a benign smile make him different already! You can't help but notice.

While, the actor who is currently sporting a stubble for his character is much enthused about his debut on the small screen as a CBI official in star Plus' next Rishton ka Chakravyuh (Rolling Pictures, Taurus Media); there is a lot more that he had within himself which he let out in a heart of hearts conversation with Tellychakkar. Excerpts from the interview.

The country knows, TV content is women-dominated and in Chakravyuh, Mahima and Narayani are playing mother-daughter. Although you play a CBI official, don't you think your character will be overshadowed by the women?

Well, every character has his or her own story and it cannot be taken away from them. There are three characters in this one. It is difficult to script a story from everyone's point of view, so there has to be a central character. The relationship that Anami (Mahima) and Satrupa (Narayani) share is just that. It is because of the equation they share, the narrative progresses. If that wasn't there, no character would have gotten their due. Therefore, it has got nothing to do with overshadowing. Actually, it is the intensity in their relationship that lends to the intensity of the other characters”.

Why don't you shed some light on how did you begin in the television scenario?

I completed my education from Meerut, and shifted to Delhi. During my graduation I used to work part time as a model but then I quit because I didn't like it. I aspired to join theatre but due to my studies, I couldn’t. After my graduation, I did my MBA but I was an average student. I always took an active interest in sports and cultural activities. I lied to my family about getting a job and shifted to Mumbai. I started off as an assistant to Tanuja Chandra and Farhaz Ansari for a short film 'Silvat' which was my first experience because I knew nothing about filmmaking. Post that, I started auditioning again and got a couple of TVCs. I did the casting for a few films and some web series as well.

Heard you were bedridden for sometime? Tell us about that phase.

It happened last year in October when I met with an accident, while doing gymnastics I broke my leg. I had a knee and ankle surgery; my legs were damaged and I was bedridden for three months, then I came back to Mumbai on March 9 and did an audition. I was out of touch for a long time, that was when I got to know about this role. I went to the auditions, and by God's grace, I was finalized.

Now that you're doing this show, there will barely be any time left for you and it won't be possible to concentrate of anything else now, yet going ahead which production house you want to work with?

I wish to work with Red Chillies Entertainment because they have a good melange of content and commerce. They come out with different ideas all the time, every movie is different and is of great quality. However, I don't want to undermine other production houses.

Tell us about something that you believe in firmly

Let things take its own course, because what is meant for you, will come to you, you need not be impatient. If it is not meant for you, just let it go.

What preparation did you have to undergo for this role?

I am completely opposite to this character in real life; I am little bit humble and soft spoken. I had to work on my acting skills, body language, oratory skills, macho looks, I grew a stubble and toned my physique.

Where did you draw inspiration from?

Watching movies like Zanjeer, watching Mr Bachchan perform, observing people around me and drawing inferences from almost everything.

Well, you're a newbie and one gets to hear a lot about the casting couch in the industry? Did you have any similar experience ever?

CC exists in Bollywood. Having said that, I have personally done casting for a lot many shows and web series and to be honest, I have never indulged in anything of that sort and I haven't come across anyone who has gone through that. In this industry, if you have the talent and it is meant for you, you will get it and vice versa.