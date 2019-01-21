It is difficult to enter a popular show as a new character: Priyamvada Kant on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining a lot of positive response and appreciation from the audiences. The latest development in the show is a new entry.

Actress Priyamvada Kant will be seen playing a pivotal role in Sikandar and Kulfii’s lives. She will be seen playing an extremely important character called Nimrat.

We got in touch with Priyamvada for a quick chat about her new project. Read on to know more.

How did you decide to take up this role?

I did Tenali Rama, which was a historic drama, and after that, I wanted to do something different, realistic, and relevant. I wanted to do something in a very real space; thus, I decided to take it up. It’s a very popular show, and when it came my way, I grabbed it with both hands.

Is there any baggage, as you are entering the show as a new character?

It is a very popular show. It is always very difficult to enter a show that is already doing very well. One does have a certain amount of responsibility and pressure. All the actors of Kullfi are extremely good. They are totally into their character and know what they are doing, which is working for them. Audiences love their performances and bonds on the show and off-screen. Their bond is very tight, so it is a bit difficult, as they already have a great bond on-screen and off-screen. I am excited to be a part of it, and I hope the audiences give me a warm welcome.

What do you have to say about Aakriti Sharma as Kullfi?

Aakriti as Kullfi is totally adorable. She is a ball full of joy. The very first day of my shoot, she gave me a tight hug with a lot of love. She is a cutie and is everyone’s sweetheart. Even Myra who plays Amyra Singh Gill is very cute and warm. I believe both the kids are the livewires of the set. They are very sweet and adorable.

You will be majorly seen opposite Mohit Malik, who is a great actor; does that make you excited or nervous?

I did not get the chance to see the previous episodes, but now that I am on board and working with him, I can say that he is a brilliant actor. The entire cast is very welcoming. Even the director is very nice. I am having a great time on the set.