It is not easy to enact the role of a journalist: Sameer Arora

For TV lovers, New Year means new shows and new TV faces!

Zee TV is set to bring a new romantic love story Bin Kuch Kahe, starring debutant Sameer Arora paired opposite Everest fame Shamata Anchan. The project will be produced by Aisha fame director Rajshree Ojha in association with Bollywood scribe turned producer, Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

At the recently held press conference of the show, we met Sameer who appeared to be well-behaved, polite and humble. He looked quite charged up and excited for the show to begin.

Tellychakkar got chatty with him and asked him about his aspiration as an actor, about the show, his achievements and more.

To begin with, tell us a bit about your character?

I am playing the role of Kabir, who is half Brazilian and half Indian. He is a journalist who loves football, politics and A.R Rahman’s music. He will come down to India for an assignment where he will happen to meet Kyra (Shamata Anchan).

How is the experience of playing a journalist on small screen?

It is not easy at all. It demands a lot of research. I had to work on my body language and mannerisms on how to do reporting and cover each story with minute details. Being Brazilian and Indian I had to do research of journalism standards in both the countries. The journey till now has been exciting.

Enlighten us a little bit about yourself?

I was born in Nainital and since my childhood I had decided to become an actor. I shifted to Delhi to pursue my passion. My parents were against my idea of joining entertainment industry. I had to struggle hard to make my place in the industry. I started with music videos, advertisements, short films etc. I also worked with Sanjay Leela Bansali behind the camera as an assistant director for the movie Ramleela. Now, I am in Mumbai since the last six years.

What challenges did you face before bagging this project?

Being not from the industry and city Mumbai, it was very difficult to get acquainted with the fraternity. I had zero knowledge about things like whom to approach, how to give auditions, how casting takes place, so there were too many questions going on in my mind. However, later things fell in place and I managed to bag my first TV show Bin Kuch Kahe, and now sitting next to you all giving interviews.

How was your experience working with Sanjay Leela Bansali?

Well, to fix up a meeting with him was a big task for me. When I met him he understood that I am here to become an actor. He told me that I look good, have good height so why would you become my assistant director? I said I only wanted to learn.

What was your feeling when you faced camera for the first time for this show?

I was very excited as I like the character of Kabir a lot. I face challenges everyday to portray the part. And I think be a newbie or an experienced actor, everyone gets nervous on their first day of shoot. Ten thousand things run in your mind. So I was excited and a bit jumpy.

Do you think working with Sanjay Leela Bansali has helped you in your career?

Yes, definitely. Any experience is good experience. Even If I was a spot boy on the set it would been a different experience. Working with him has absolutely helped in my career.

Why do you think people should watch Bin Kuch...?

It is a very different light hearted romcom with a bit of drama. We are giving audience a mix of emotions. You will relate to every emotion from your daily routine life.

Have you been an avid watcher of TV?

Sometimes when I get time I do watch little bit of TV. I don’t restrict to any particular genre.

If not an actor what would you have been?

Cricketer, footballer or formula car racer.

Good luck Sameer!