It’s a blessing to play such a versatile character like ‘Sreemoyi’: Shampa Banerjee

Very few actors get to play more than 15 different characters on TV in a single soap!

Seems talented actress Shampa Banerjee is quite lucky.

The pretty lady is currently playing the role of a crime journalist in Aakash Aath’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’. As a crime journalist, her character did many sting operations so far.

For the sting operations, she needed to be in the disguise of someone else and thus Shampa got to wear several different looks like of Santhal girl, sales girl, tapori, Sita, Gujrati woman, Marathi girl, village girl, maid from canning, writer, Marwari producer, corporate officer, nun etc.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she spoke about her favourite look, her journey so far and more. Read on-

Forgot count of the looks

We asked the lady about the number of looks she has donned so far to which she said, “I really don’t remember how many looks I have tried so far…may be 17-20 I think.”

Favourite look

Interestingly, the actress has no favourite look. When we quizzed out of all the looks, which she enjoyed donning the most, she quipped, “Believe me I have enjoyed doing each and every role. I mean it’s just not about the look; it’s about around 20 different characters. Portraying each one was fun.

It’s a blessing to play a versatile character

The Bengali beauty is glad to play the role of a crime journalist. I played 20 different characters who were different in everything ranging from looks to age to social status to educational background. You know it’s a blessing for an actor to get to play such a versatile character like “Sreemoyi’s”.

Trouble under nose

The actress might not have a favorite look but the looks of men will remained etched in her mind and the reason of it is interesting and funny. We asked her if there is any look which she disliked playing and she replied wittily, “I told you I loved doing each and every character…there is absolutely no question of disliking any of the looks but yes I had to wear moustaches twice and it was really something which was a bit of trouble under my nose (laughs out loud).”

Journey so far

This journey of mine has been wonderful so far. I feel blessed and I am really thankful to my whole team for being so supportive throughout.

Dream role

“Well, I wish to do a role or a few roles in such a way that it becomes the dream role for others (winks). I really wish to be remembered as an actor long after I am gone,” said the actress when asked about her dream role.

Wish you all the best for your future endevours, Shampa!

