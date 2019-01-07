It took time to adjust in Mumbai: Shashank Vyas

: The muscular yet chocolate boy Shashank Vyas is basking into the glory of amazing response from the audiences and critics for his stellar performance as Roop in Colors’ popular show Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.In an interview, the handsome hunk spoke about his journey, stardom, friend Vivian Dsena, and much more. Read on.

I was passionate about my studies but I also had acting talent in me which was well recognized by my friend who suggested me to try my luck in Mumbai. I gave more than 100 auditions but I never gave up hope till I bagged my first show Balika Vadhu. I was determined to prove my mettle as an actor. Opportunities take time.Of course, it took time to adjust in the city and the space. But it's said that if Mumbai accepts you then it accepts you for life. Travelling was an issue, especially when you don't know the place, but the people were helpful. The journey has been fantastic.Vivian is a good friend. His set is in the same compound as mine. We keep bumping into each other. We both hail from Ujjain and that is a pleasant coincidence. It's also a coincidence that we both are big foodies. I think it's an achievement and compliment for his personality to get the title of second Sexiest Asian man.It’s a story of a brother/son/husband/ son-in-law. The show revolves around the character of Roop. We follow some basic norms in the society and have divided work between men and women. The character doesn't believe in these norms; he believes in equality. He is breaking the rules which are going against the society and the women. This character talks about women empowerment and feminism which was the talk of women in other shows.I have never ever experienced such pressure because I don’t take stardom seriously. My main focus is to improve my skills and give my best shot to my work. So I don't take the pressure of maintaining stardom.Three types of paper- my script, my cheque, and my boarding pass.Be happy, be blessed and stay healthy. Focus on your work and do your best and do it every day.