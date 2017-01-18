It was quite difficult to smoke-up a chillam: Param 'Rangeela' Singh

His charm and wit can floor any girl. Rising to popularity with Sadda Haq, Param Singh has today evolved as an actor.

And one can vouch for that by seeing him play the complex character of Rangeela on Life OK’s Ghulaam.

It’s not every day that a male actor gets to play the titular role on the small screen. But Param makes no bones by stating that this is the change audiences have been waiting for.

Param mentioned that how he was inspired by Aamir Khan to play the multi-shaded role. With the show and the character named after his favourite Aamir movie, he stated that the show and its character would leave an impact in the industry.

Ghulaam also stars Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala along with this young dynamic actor. Excerpts from the interview:

What made you take up the role of Rangeela?

Apart from being a very challenging project, the way Rahil Qazi (writer of the show) narrated the character to me…I was completely floored. I decided immediately that I would do Ghulaam.

So how did the role come about?

I was working for Sadda Haq when they called me for a meeting. I refused as I was really tied up. Unfortunately, Channel V shut its fiction programming. They called me again and I decided to give it a try. Post the narration, we had a few more meetings and we were good to go.

How is the ‘pressure’ of a daily treating you?

I am not feeling any added pressure rather enjoying my time. I am yet to shoot for the dreaded long hours and thus, have been quite relaxed.

Tell us how much you missed Harshita (Gaur) and the Sadda Haq team on the first day of shoot…

Aaah...I miss them terribly. Harshita, Prince (Dua) and Ankit (Gupta) are really close friends and they are irreplaceable. They have been making fun of my character Rangeela and saying that I look terrible. But that’s how friends are. I know they will always have my back.

This is your first big project. Did the thought of not being the only ‘hero’ scare you?

I am playing the titular role, why should I have any fear (smiles).

Param, you are someone who keeps away from social media. Why?

I am an actor first. I don’t feel the need to share whatever I am doing, publicly. I am only on Twitter and the only reason is because I use the platform to promote my show. To tell you honestly, I am not a product that I need to sell myself everywhere. I am happy in my own space and I would rather entertain my audience than bug them with my candid selfies. I have heard that people go on to buy likes and followers. It’s weird.

There is a buzz that your co-star Niti was chosen for her online fan following… Your comment…

I would not like to comment on this because I do not want to believe that something like this exists. If it does, it’s really sad for the acting fraternity.

What is your take on male-oriented shows that Life OK is experimenting with?

I think it’s great. These shows will tap both sexes as women like watching men on screen and men enjoy high-profile drama.

Are you a method actor or a director’s actor?

I am not a method actor but I do not completely depend on the director either. As an actor, you should have the creativity to sketch the character in your mind and perform as per your thoughts. I have a very healthy relationship with my directors wherein we ask and suggest each other. Also, we discuss our scenes and come to a mutual decision.

What’s the easiest and the most difficult part enacting Rangeela?

There is nothing easy. As far as difficulty is concerned, it was smoking up the chillam. I am a nonsmoker and getting into the character was quite challenging. But I did enjoy it as an actor and I hope my audience loves it too.

And moving ahead, do you want to be a part of the big screen someday?

Well post Sadda Haq, I did get offers but I am quite picky when it comes to roles. I want a character where I can perform magnificently. As for movies, I do want to do it only for the sole reason that the characters in a movie are far edgier and more challenging for men than TV. Thankfully, when I have something like a Ghulaam in my kitty, the quench of performing does gets salvaged.

Good luck, Param.