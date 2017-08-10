TV actress Shraddha Arya, who is playing the lead character of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya spills the beans on what has made the show an instant click with audiences, her role and her passions amongst other things.

What preparations did you do for the role of Preeta?

I am a very positive person so it is easy for me to do positive roles because they do not require any preparation. In fact, it takes more preparation to do negative roles like my previous role in Dream Girl. People said they wanted to spend time with Aisha, my character in that show, but from afar. Here, my job is to make Preeta instantly relatable as she is practical, pragmatic, next-door, middle-class girl with a spine and values in place!

Do you have any similarities with your character Preeta?

My personality does not match with Preeta but my sister (Divya Arya) is a lot like her. She is very simple and does not have any farfetched dreams. She is content and happy with what she has and does not have any materialistic desires. The entire allure of glitz and glamour does not dazzle her. On the other hand, I am a dreamer. My dreams constantly keep changing. I dream a new dream every day.

How do you cope with the pressure of being an actor?

It is a lot of pressure being a daily soap actor. Initially, its very hectic when you have to shoot for 12 hours daily for 7 days a week but eventually over a period of time, you get used to it and even start enjoying it. When you are working long hours daily with your co-actors and crew, you become one big family, so the days when you are not on the sets, you start missing it.

On the personal front, when do you plan to tie the knot?

I think that will happen sooner or later … I believe it is in process. But, it will only be a love marriage for me!

What are you favorite things to do?

I love reading books while I lounge on the beach. Another thing that gives me extreme happiness is spending time with my niece and nephew who stay in Delhi.

You are from Delhi. What are the things you love to do when you come back to the city for shoots or work?

When I come to Delhi, I make it a point to visit the famous Sarojini Nagar Market and I absolutely love shopping on the streets of Janpath. I am a huge foodie with a humungous appetite. When I visit Delhi, I always eat the ‘Amritsari kulcha’ and ‘pateele wale chawal’.