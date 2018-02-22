It's very difficult and awkward to romance your buddy, Mishmee says about Ravi

Kolkata: Those who were missing the pretty and stylish actress Mishmee Das on screen can smile as we bring a superb piece of news for you!

Well, Mishmee next will be seen in Star Jalsha's upcoming show Jibon Jyoti.

The promo of the show is out and it features her in a western outfit. So, is she playing a modern girl in her next, TellyChakkar asked to which she replied, “Yes, I am playing a modern girl with absolutely modern thinking.”

When we asked to share a bit more about the character, she said, “I can't really say about the character as I've revealed the story then…but this girl is unlike me. Her thinking, her upbringing is practical but not something I can relate to. I'm not saying I'm impractical but I don't think the way this character thinks.”

Her role in the promo seems completely different from her immediate previous project, Gachkouto (Colors Bangla), wherein she essayed the character of a courtesan’s daughter and wore ethnic attires. Commenting on this, Mishmee said, “Yes, absolutely. In fact, I've never played a character like this. So when I got the offer I initially said no but then I thought let's do this…it'll be something different. It's like an experiment. I'm playing a negative character. Our viewers will see in a new avatar.”

Before Gachhkouto, Mishmee acted in soaps like Premer Phande and Rajjotok. All her earlier projects saw her in positive roles. So, we asked if she is nervous or excited to essay a negative role for the first time.

She admitted, “I'm very nervous. People tell me all the time that my face is so innocent so it will be a tough job to convince our viewers that I'm not.”

“Also, I'm excited because this character isn't out and out negative; she has a lot of shades. Sometimes you may even feel she's not that bad,” she further added.

Jibon Jyoti also features Ravi Shaw, previously seen in Zee Bangla's Radha and Aindrilla Sharma, earlier acted in Colors Bangla's Jhumur. Sharing her shooting experience with the duo, she revealed, “I'll tell you something very interesting... I've known Ravi for a long, long time…even before he started acting; he's like this buddy and it's very difficult and awkward to romance your buddy ... time and again we both were bursting out in laughter.”

“And Aindrilla is also very, very talented, focused and determined. People keep saying that all the freshers that get launched aren't as good initially but you should see Aindrilla,” she further said praising her co-actor.

Check the following photo featuring Aindrilla, Ravi and Mishmee.

Best wishes, guys!

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite actors.