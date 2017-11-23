Since the day the first look of Porus came out, TV actor Laksh Lalwani's career graph took new leaps. The hot hunk, who started his career from an MTV show soon spread his charm on big GECs. The Delhi guy was supposed to make his debut with reality series, Roadies, however, destiny had something else in store for Laksh! In just a span of two years, he has already associated with some big faces in the industry and now, with the historical drama - Porus, his job as an actor would be put to test.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Laksh spoke about his career graph, his friend Vikas Gupta’s Bigg Boss diaries, his misinterpreted arrogance and ofcourse, his show Porus.

Excerpts from the interview…

The show is a big one for anyone who is part of the series. On how ready he is for the show, Laksh said, “I honestly feel that my graph as an actor has always taken an upward growth. I have always moved on to do better things in my career. I’m always experimenting and challenging myself. Porus is a huge responsibility on my shoulder. I can say that I’m totally ready with myself whether it is in terms of my looks, acting, body... everything.”

Porus is a historical account of the clash between Alexander - The Great and the Indian warrior, Porus. While much is known about King Alexander, little is known about our Indian warrior. To play such a mystical character is a task in itself!

“I am playing a character which not much people are acquainted with. People don’t know who Porus is. On the basis of my portrayal, people will assume about the legend's personality. It’s completely on me how I will portray Porus. That is the tough part!” Laksh accorded.

Laksh started his career with a multi-starrer show, later went on to bag a solo lead, then a character with grey shades and now he’ll be playing a titular character. On his choice of picking characters, Laksh shared, “I just look out for the character. Whenever I pick a role, I never give priority to whether it is a lead role or not. What is important to me is how my character is being portrayed. To be honest, if Alexander was offered to me instead of Porus I would have done it with the same zest, excitement and passion. I would have loved it, appreciated it and welcomed it with open hands.”

Siddharth Tewary, the captain of the ship has helmed some marvellous projects in the past as well. With the launch of this show, comparisons are inevitable. Nonetheless, Laksh is not scared of it. He quipped, “I don't fear of competing against someone. I know my capabilities. But I am scared that it is a huge responsibility. Not because of the competition but because of the responsibility I have. I have a duty of carrying someone’s dream. It was Siddharth’s dream to make Porus; it is his baby. I had to nourish this baby with my hands and my efforts. While shooting, that was the fear and pressure I had! Having said that, somehow that pressure vanished, thanks to my creative team and Siddharth.”

Talking about his personal life, a question that lingers about Laksh is the speculation of his arrogant nature. The eye-candy stays away from parties and social media which people often misconstrue as egotism. “That’s exactly what happens with me, people think that I’m arrogant. "This guy has too much of attitude" is the first thing that comes to anyone’s mind. That’s how they take me. I'm not a big fan of attending parties or social gatherings. It’s too much for me. I believe in simplicity. Once I pack up, I would like to go to my bed, maybe hang out with my friends at my place, that’s enough for me. Honestly, there are a few people who act even after they pack up. But I prefer to not to; I like to get back to sanity. I want people to know me for my work and not how I’m in reality. People should know Porus and not Laksh. I’m very simple person I don’t feel that I belong to Page 3 parties,” Laksh added.

While Laksh is gearing up for his new show, his Godfather, Vikas Gupta (the producer of Laksh’s debut show) is playing the game of Bigg Boss. Talking about Vikas’ game, Laksh said, “I haven’t seen Bigg Boss since we follow a hectic shoot schedule in Umbergaon. We don’t get time for it. I don’t know Vikas much but I’m sure he must be playing well. He is an intelligent guy.”

Laksh, who has literally given his blood and sweat for the show is excited and confident about his innings. The big-budget series by Swastik Productions will surely be an experience not just for the actors but also for the viewers. Only time will conclude if Porus will be a game changer on television or not!