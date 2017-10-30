Mr. Bachchan and Irrfan are very down to earth: Rachana Banerjee

Didi No. 1, a popular game show aired on Zee Bangla in Bengal. It is hosted by well known actress, Rachana Banerjee. Recently, Irrfan Khan was on the set of the TV show to promote his upcoming Bollywood flick,Qarib Qarib Singlle. The episode has been shot and will be aired soon. After the shooting, in an interactive session with the media, Banerjee spoke about Big B, Irrfan, her view on Bollywood actors promoting films on Bengali TV shows, films plans and more. Excerpts from the interview -

View on Bollywood actors promoting films on Bengali shows

We have seen Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu promoting Judwaa 2 while Sridevi promoting Mom on Dadagiri and now Irrfan promoted his film on Didi No. 1. When asked to share her view on this initiative, the actress opined, “I think now TV is a big and popular medium. And whether it’s a regional or a national TV show, if it strikes a chord with the audience, it spreads everywhere. So, I think the popularity of Didi No 1 has let Bombay know that if you want to strike a chord with the audience of eastern zone of West Bengal, this is the show where you can promote your film.”

Personalities like Mr. Bachchan and Irrfan are very down to earth

When asked how was it to interact with Irrfan, she said, “It was wonderful. I have worked with an eminent personality like Mr. Bachchan. I have noticed that those who are great actors or actresses are very down to earth. They lead a very simple life and that’s why they reach such a position. I found Irrfan to be a down to earth person.”

For the uninitiated, Rachana has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham wherein she was Bachchan’s love interest.

Check out the followng photo from the set of Didi No.1-

Secret of being the popular host of Didi No. 1

The show has been hosted by other actors as well however; Rachana has always been the audience’s favourite. What’s the secret? “I really don’t know. It’s may be because I do not anchor the way an anchor is supposed to. I talk like common people. When four common women play with me on the show, I feel like a common woman too. So, I can relate with them. Here I am not actress Rachana Banerjee but only Rachana.”

Credit goes to my team

The actress said that it’s because of her team the show is popular today. She said, “The show has reached so far because of my team. They decide which songs to be used, which singer to be invited, and how much to be shown on screen because the participants have a lot to share and when they get such a platform they want to express themselves but we cannot air everything. So, all these behind the lens work are done by my team. They work really hard. I only anchor the show.”

Film plans

Speaking about her film plans, the Ramdhanu - The Rainbow fame actress shared, “See, all my attention is onDidi No. 1; if I work in a film, the show will be neglected but if something really interesting comes up and makes me feel that yes, I can take time out of the show and work in the project then I will go ahead. For Didi No. 1, I shoot for 12-15 days a month. It’s a show that runs for 365 days. Naturally, I have to create the (episode) bank as well. So, it’s quite strenuous. It’s really hard to say after working so much how much energy will be left for another project.”

Artists are never satisfied

The actress has worked in innumerable films and portrayed varieties of roles but is there any dream role that she is yet to portray? Replied the actress, “I might host Didi No. 1 but end of the day, I am an artist and probably that’s why I have managed to popularize the show on this level. However, artists can never be satisfied. Even after doing 150 films we feel we have a long way to go. Artists are never satisfied.”