Nobody can match up to Ronit Roy: Karan Singh Grover

MUMBAI: Putting all speculations to rest, finally the mystery surrounding who would play Mr.Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 has been solved. Karan Singh Grover will soon enter the show with a bang. In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Karan spoke at length about enjoying the buzz over his character; wife Bipasha’s reaction over his choice of work; and the difference between films, web, and TV. Read on to know more.



What was your reaction to the entry of Mr. Bajaj gaining such a strong buzz?



I always knew in my heart that I am doing the role but was obviously enjoying the buzz around it. It felt extremely nice to be mentioned among all the talented names being considered for the role.



The salt-pepper look that you will be donning is quite interesting. Tell us about it.



I did not have a say in my look, because I believe it is decided by someone who takes the best decision: Ekta Kapoor.



Ronit Roy said you are an apt choice for the role of Mr. Bajaj. Your reaction?



I’m totally humbled. I am also grateful to Ronit Roy. It is very sweet of him to say those kind words.



You will be compared to Ronit Roy as Mr. Bajaj. Do you feel any sort of pressure?



Not at all. I believe taking pressure on me would lower the gratitude for and excitement of being a part of the show. Hence, I am not allowing any pressure on me. Taking pressure is a waste of energy. Having said that, I believe nobody can match up to what Ronit Roy has done as Mr. Bajaj. However, I will give my best.



There is already a loyal fan base of Anurag and Prerna. What kind of feedback do you think your entry will receive: positive or negative?



Any feedback or point of view of the audience is welcome, as it will only reemphasize Anurag and Prerna’s loyal fan base.



What did Bipasha think of your look as Mr. Bajaj?



She is very happy and excited about watching me in this role. She said something that she doesn’t say quite often—that I’m looking hot. I regret not recording the same, in case people don’t believe me. But she did say that. You can ask her!



Do you improvise or just go by the script?



Mostly, the dialogues that are given to me are quite well written. Thus, I don’t feel the need to change them. However, I improvise a bit at times, keeping the context in mind.



Good luck, Karan.