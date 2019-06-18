Parichay Sharma unplugged!

1.You recently shot a new folio. You are looking fresh. Comment

My brother recently developed interest in photography and he shot me and an actor has to find ways to refresh himself and this is one of the ways so I keep getting clicked whenever needed.

2. What is the best compliment you have got?

I have been appreciated for my work by the directors with whom I have worked as they told I am an honest and natural actor.

3.Looking good is very important for every actor. Having good looks means half the battle is won. Express your views

Yes looking good is important for actors as they are in show business, having good looks gives you a little attention, so yes its important. Good looks gives all attention.



4. What trends have you observed in the industry?

Earlier there was only TV and films and today web content has become the third eye which is the future.

5. Two changes that you want in the TV industry?

Firstly I would like to see the actors who are good and more prepared for their roles as the life of shows are very less because of average writing and average performances and people at the top should start realizing that hiring a weak actor will harm their projects in longer terms. Secondly I would want to see an era of TV where we move towards more realistic and subtle acting. We always say that the audience like the supernatural content and the loud reactions and it fetched more TRP but audience will watch what we will make them watch. Also today's generation watch more web series rather than TV because they feel that the content of web series, the story and the actors are more close to reality.

6. How do you beat the heat?

Lot of things depend on your diet, if you eat healthy food, fruits and increase your water intake then it makes your body feel light and hydrated.



7. What are your interests other than acting?

My interests other than acting are writing as I write too and recently I have written a fabulous script, just waiting for the right hands.

8. Don't you want to try your luck in Bollywood and web series?

I would love to be a part of web series and films. I just did a Bollywood film and wish it releases soon.



9. You maintain a stubble look. What is the reason for it.

A little stubble look makes me feel good as it suits me so I try not being clean shaved.