Playing an army officer is dream come true: Shaleen Malhotra

Shaleen Malhotra screams perfection, whether that's physically or professionaly. What’s more, this man has garnered success beyond just ‘drop dead gorgeous’ looks. With critical appreciation in Arjun, O Gujariyan and Ishqbaaaz, the actor has proved that he has talent that's even more potent than his good looks.

Post his anchoring stint with Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Code Red Talaash, the Delhite is finally back in the world of dailies with Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

The Sphereorigins show will see him as an army officer Rajveer Malhotra, who's deeply in love with his much-married friend Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti). How Rajveer deals with the turmoil of emotions, along with handling his duty, will form the crux of the drama.

His reel avatar will definitely go down well with his father, who always wanted to see his son in uniform. He's also kicked about the romance angle in the series.

In a freewheeling conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Shaleen opened his heart on the difficult times when he was out of work, how he dealt with it, and what keeps him positive.

Excerpts...

After being ‘almost’ part of a number of shows...to Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. What made you take it up?

Well, there were few shows that did not work out, some from my side and some from the production and channel. This was a very appealing show where the character has multiple layers. The challenging act to juggle with emotions, romance, and action was endearing. Also, getting to play an army officer is a dream come true. A lot of people wanted me to pair up with Surbhi. So everything seemed to fit in seamlessly. And I am glad that I am a part of such a magnificent cast.

Talking about the cast, where you not apprehensive about playing second fiddle in your comeback?

Yes, I was a little worried but as soon as I received the brief of my character, all my fears vanished. I was adamant that I would play Rajveer as the character is so intense. As for your question, I would just like to mention two movies- Darr and Kal Ho Na Ho. Shah Rukh Khan might not have got the heroine in these films, but they are remembered for him.

That’s interesting. But being just a couple of shows old, how did you prepare to match up to the stellar star cast?

I am very particular and do my homework before I shoot. But preparing for Rajveer was emotionally draining as you wouldn't find a guy who loves someone so much without any expectations. As for acting, I think any performance can be enhanced if there are good actors. Acting is all about reactions. It works on the give and take phenomenon. So when you have a good actor opposite you, the performance would be worth watching.

From Arjun to Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai- how do you summarise your journey so far?

Well, I have done few shows which were received well. I am here to do good work.

Shaleen, this show is placed at a weekend slot and is a finite show with a very different storyline. Do you think it will garner good ratings?

It is not an actor’s job to think about ratings. One should focus on their performance and bask in all the love and appreciation of the viewers and leave the rest to the makers. But yes, Star Plus had one of the most successful weekend shows in Arjun and now I am back in the same slot. (laughs)

We do hope it does well. But Shaleen, tell us did you ever feel discouraged and disheartened in the gap when things just did not seem to move your way?

It was very depressing but it did not ever discourage me. People tend to sit and analyse what went wrong but I have never done that. I was really sure of what kind of roles I wanted and thus never stooped to get easy work. The wait had been indeed too long, three years, but I was ready to take the chance and only sign shows that I believed in.

So no regrets?

Aaah...the only regret was to see my family’s hope die each time something did not work out. Like everyone, I wanted to see them happy and I am glad to find them happier now.

And what about your wife Diksha...what kind of support did she deliver?

The way Diksha has stood by me is phenomenal. I realised how strong she was when I was getting weak. There came a time when I decided to take up any show to keep the money rolling. On her part, she repeated a compliment that I had received long back- ‘There are many leads on TV but you are a hero, maintain that’. I was completely overwhelmed. She gave me so much strength and stood by me throughout.

That’s great. How did you deal with the situation financially?

I do not belong from a business family and could not have asked for money from my parents. Thankfully, I am not someone who has an extravagant lifestyle, but I tried not to keep Diksha away from anything she desired. But there came a situation when I had to ask her to cut down her expenses. Luckily for me, I had planned my finances well, so it gave me the confidence to go on. A bad phase in life would only make you rejoice the happy ones. So all for good!

Shaleen, tell us what keeps you going? Gives you so much positivity?

My family. They keep me going every day. I think the industry is really volaitile and things change overnight. Also, I believe in being honest with my work and not run after money, and people really respect me for that.

You are someone who has never followed any kind of PR mechanism. Ever felt it could cost you?

I don’t think so. See, I can’t be at every party and tolerate fake people. I am also not someone who would go on clicking selfies with everyone and posting it on social media. The thought of being ‘over friendly’ or as you say 'PR' doesn’t cross my mind...it never has. I really wonder how some people do it so well, but I am happy in my own way. But tell me something, earlier there was no social media but stars enjoyed stardom like no other.

And Shaleen, have you ever called up producers for work?

Yes, I have no shame in asking work from them. I have always done that and not just producers, but also casting directors and creatives. I have loads of friends also in the industry who I reach out to when in need. Gul (Khan) ma’am is someone whom I can call and shout my heart out if I am disturbed and she patiently hears me. She has always told me that I was her first choice for every show. And on my part, before I got going with this show, I messaged her saying that this was my first project outside 4 Lions and to make sure that it’s my last.

That says a lot. But what about being friends with actors? Doesn’t insecurity take over friendship?

Friendship can only survive if there is mutual honesty and purity. I have some really close friends in the industry who are almost like family. And all of us rejoice each other’s happiness like any other family would do. Suyyash (Rai) is like a brother and will always be, Sahil (Anand) is like a kid I have brought up. Some creatives are really close to me, and as for Gorky and Gul, they are close family now.

You were away from screen for three years. But that hasn't affected your fan-following...

I have been super lucky here. My fans have been so loving, that I feel blessed. Though I might have less followers, the amount of love and support they have for me is incomparable. I really believe in the saying that it doesn’t matter how long you rule, it is only about how you rule. I hope the quality of fans remain the same and they keep on showering me with their warmth.

And finally Shaleen, have you thought about extending your family?

I am too young. I am just 28 and have a lot to achieve before I can bring another life in to the world.

Good luck to you, Shaleen!!