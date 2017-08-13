The beautiful Nikita Sharma is a wonderful actor. She gave plausible performance as Antara in her debut Do Dil Ek Jaan opposite Ayaz Ahmed. She played an impactful character of Kavita in Swaragini. She also appeared in episodic like MTV Fanaah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Love By Chance and many more.

Currently, she is playing Goddess Laxmi in Colors’ Mahakaali: Ant Hi Aarambh Hai.

In an interview with Tellychakkar.com, she talked about her character, co-stars and more…

From daily soaps, you entered mythological series. Tell us about the transition.

I am playing Goddess Laxmi and it is a very impactful character. When I was approached for the role, I found it challenging and a great opportunity for my growth. To play the role, I wear heavy jewellery and costumes. The dialogues are very different. We cannot improvise on the dialogues. As this is my first mythological show, Pooja (Sharma) and Saurabh (Raj Jain) help me out with dialogues and other things. The surrounding is very friendly and everyone is helpful.

How has your perception towards life changed after playing Goddess Laxmi?

Goddess Laxmi is very patient, ever smiling and subtle. So I am also trying to get that thing in my life. The character is very well written and I don’t think such a character of Laxmi has ever beencreated.

Since Laxmi ji is the symbol of wealth so how much Laxmiji has graced on you. Are your pockets loaded?

As long as the show does well, my pockets will remain loaded. And I think the show is already doing well. So yes Laxmiji is happy with me.

Sometimes, we use abusive word like ‘f**k off’ or ‘Shut up’ when we are pissed off. So after playing Goddess, have you cut down on usage of these words?

I am very chilled out and calm in real life too. I do not get angry easily, I can be sad or happy. And once you play Goddess on TV people see you that way only. Goddess Laxmi has a great aura so people look up to you. You have to be careful while saying anything in front of anyone as they judge

you on those parameters. You can’t just use any words once you are on such platform where audience is watching you and look up to you. You have to be under control.

How much time does it take to get ready for the character?

It takes two hours to get ready for Goddess Laxmi. I have to wear heavy jewellery. We have to do makeup and the clothes. For other shows we used to get ready in half an hour. But this character takes a lot of time.

Is Pooja the best choice for playing Mahakaali?

Yes, she is the perfect choice for the character. Her dialogue delivery and the way she does detailing to the character are amazing. Her performance is mind blowing. No one could have done justice to the character the way she is doing. Pooja has set standards for the character ofMahakaali.

Everyone wants a daughter-in- law or wife to whom someone can look up to and you are playing Goddess in the show. So are you getting proposals for marriage in real life?

That I have to ask to my parents (laughs). I am very much single now and I am not ready for the marriage as of now.

Who is better as Shiv- Mohit Raina or Saurabh Raj Jain?

In Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mohit Raina had set standards for Shiv as it was one of the hit shows. Everyone loved his character and he was celebrated as Shiv. Saurabh Raj Jain is also doing a great job and he is doing justice to the character. He is a very dedicated and focused actor. And his control over language is commendable. He adds detailing to the character. Even audience is appreciating his character. May be it can happen that Saurabh Raj Jain could set another bench mark as Shiv.

Which character would you like to play in future?

I want to play Radha because people have not seen love story of Radha-Krishna properly. So I want to play that character and set the benchmark. It’s a beautiful character.

Do you want to be part of any reality show?

I don’t want to participate in Big Boss. I want to show real Nikita to people but not through Big Boss as in the house no one can be real as you are with unknown people and there is unnecessary drama in it. I would like to do dance shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and stunt shows like Khatron ke Khiladi. Reality shows help us to show our talents.

Good luck Nikita!