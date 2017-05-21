Sreelekha ma'am supported me a lot off camera: Dristi Mondal

Newbie Dristi Mondal, who has acted in some of the episodes of TV series Crime Patrol, is playing one of the key roles in Sayan Basu Chowdhury’s ‘Kichu Na Bola Kotha’, which is a compilation of four stories of unspoken love. In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, the young actress talked about the film, her experience of working with Sreelekha Mitra, future goals and more. Read on-

Tell us something about the film and your character in it?

Thank you for the question. Just as the title of the movie suggests, Kichu Naa Bola Kotha is about unspoken truths. In the mundane we often bury things deep inside our heart and keep it there, mostly these things have great significance in our lives and we just choose to take it to our graves silently dealing with life. This movie is very intense in its plot and very sensitive. It comprises a number of heartwarming stories, one of which features Sreelekha ma'am and me. It's not just a movie about the characters in the story but also you and I in our usual life. There are definitely twists and turns and it's very interesting.

How did you bag the offer?

Now this question seems a little funny to me, I'll tell you why. I was actually called to audition for a minor character, as Sayan da hadn't seen me in person and as you see all the other cast members are well known prominent faces, it was probably obvious for the team to look for another known face to play Sanchari. But after auditioning me he was very impressed and he was confident to cast me as one of the leads, so it's funny that I went for another role and got selected as one of the lead characters. And of course I'm very happy about it. It's certainly cool to act in a film with my favourite actor and actresses.

The film has many well known faces like Sreelekha Mitra, Saayoni Ghosh, and Pujarini Ghosh to name a few. Were you nervous to work in the film?

Umm, I wasn't exactly nervous because I was determined to not scare myself unnecessarily and spoil my act with fear of something. But yes I definitely had cold hands just before the first shot, because all I was thinking about was not to disappoint my co-actor. But then once the ice was broken and the first shot was done Sreelekha ma'am had this smile and I instantly knew that I did my job well, that's when I felt confident and improvised. Sreelekha ma'am was absolutely amazing, she supported me a lot off camera and it was a team work, I loved working with her.

What are the other projects in your kitty?

There are some plans for sure, but I wouldn't want to talk about them till everything is set and done, let's keep some surprises. But yes I'm pretty excited and I'm absolutely enjoying this newness in my life.

You have acted in the TV series crime petrol. So are you open to serials?

Well, to begin with the answer to this question, I would want to tell myself that I'm an actor, now that I remember it(laughs), I am open to anything that has to do with acting; I love to perform on stage... I'm currently working on a new stage project which is based on a Tagore story, I have done ad films, product documentary. I have also worked in short films. I always love to work in short films as they are very exciting, so definitely if I'm offered a role in serials I would go ahead and do it. I want to experiment and experience all my life, be it anything, I crave for adventure, life right now is an adventure, and I'll look for more in the coming future.

Best wishes, Dristi!

Produced by Moving Reels Entertainment and Amit Acharyya Films, Kichu Na Bola Kotha is set to hit the screens soon.

