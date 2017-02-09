Success of Simar has given me confidence that I can achieve anything in life: Dipika Kakar

She’s been a household name for all the years!! With great acting acumen, graceful screen presence and relentless hard work, Dipika Kakar has won all hearts as Simar, the protagonist of Colors’ successful show, Sasural Simar Ka.

After living the extremely popular character for six long years, Dipika will soon bid adieu to the show!

In an extremely candid exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com, Dipika takes us through her Simar journey, her personal highs and lows, her plans for the future and on her personal life...

Excerpts:

It’s been a great effort portraying the role of Simar for so many years. How do you cherish the entire journey?

It has been really beautiful. As a person and as an actor, I have evolved in these many years. The special part is that I have got to play various shades in this journey. I have been the out and out negative character, good bahu, a fighter and I have got the opportunity to do a lot of stunts.

What is the influence that Simar as a character has had in her life and career?

In my career, yes of course, this is one role that got me my identity. But on the personal front, Simar has not left me with any impact (laughs). I don’t want to be that dramatic. But yes, something that I can learn from Simar is the manner in which she holds her family and takes the members ahead.

You have had different phases in the show. So which has been your personal best so far in terms of performance?

(Thinks) It is very difficult for me, honestly to pick one. I have extremely loved the initial scenes where I came home into the family. Also, when Simar for the first time had a miscarriage and lost her baby, were nice scenes. Again, when the baby was there, but under Khushi, the manner in which Simar was dying to meet the kid were emotional. As a performer, playing the negative role was very different; I got to play around a lot with the character. Coming to the happy moments, there were many sweet scenes between Simar and Mataji. So I just cannot pick one. I would say that as a whole, the entire flavour has been very special to me.

Was there a phase where you had a dislike for a particular track, and you did it just because there was a requirement?

I would not term it as a dislike or a negative point. But yes, the black magic track that we were doing, I did it just because I had to do it convincingly. As a person, I never believe in all that. Yes, it was a demand of the script at that time, and was required for the betterment of the show, and as a responsible actor, I had to do it.

And what about the ‘makhi’ track which received a lot of flak?

(Grins) Yes, I actually laughed it out. Basically, in that particular track, I was giving only the VOs. The negative girl had Simar’s face, and it was fun for me as an actor. Well, I took it as a part and parcel of work. We were doing so well with supernaturals. There was a phase where we were experimenting every three months. We were the ones to get the supernatural flavour on TV first.

How do you think you have evolved as an actress with this Simar journey?

Initially, I was a fresher and it took me time to get into the character of Simar. Of course, the directors were there to help me, and I had a lot of people around with the help of whom I grew. Also the senior actors were always there to guide. Well, I have always kept one thing in mind that if I am not convinced with the script, I will not be able to convince my audience. I have followed it till date, and have made it as a golden rule for myself. I have to be super convinced that it has to come from my heart.

Also, I have learnt a lot, especially my journey in Sasural Simar Ka has made me a stunt pro. I can hang and fall from anywhere now (laughs).

So how did the decision to opt out of the show come up? Tell us about it. What was going through in your mind when the decision was made?

My health has been deteriorating, and I have started to realize that I am not getting time to rest. Simar is a very high dramatic show, and I have been running and jumping and falling all over. It is just that I am feeling little tired, and need a break. I also figured out that I feel I am not able to give my 100 percent now, being tired. This is not something that I find ethical. So this was where the realization came that ‘this is it’. I have given my best and it is now time to take a break and then move ahead.

Also the very big reason is that I have given my last 6 years completely to the show. Personally, I have had no time to catch up with family, friends, Shoaib (Ibrahim... boyfriend). I have had no vacations and jolly time. I feel I really need to catch up on that now.

Was it a tough decision to make?

Of course, no doubt about it, it has been really tough. I don’t know how many nights went sleepless thinking of this. When the first thought came and I sent out a mail, that was a very difficult phase for me. Even now, with hardly few days left, it is so difficult for me. Look, when an actor has decided to quit, it does not mean that the person has disconnected himself / herself from the show. I am very much emotionally attached to the show. I have still not visualized what will happen the moment my last pack up will be announced.

Now that you have opted out of Simar, do you ever re-contemplate on the decision? Is it right or wrong?

See, the thought has never come that I am doing anything wrong. As I said, I am confident that I have given my 200 percent to the show. I am satisfied that I have given six years to the project. Everybody understands that after six years, if you get a bit saturated with the character, and you want to spend time with your family and then move on career-wise, it is reasonable. Secondly, the fact that I think about my last day’s pack up is actually like a reward for me. It will tell me how much of emotions I have earned and the kind of love that I have got from people in the last six years.

Your fans had been hoping that you would stay back in the show. Earlier too, you decided to exit but chose to stay back? How different is that situation to what you are facing now?

Well that time, certain things were not working out. And if there were issues, you always have a possibility for a U-turn. Earlier, I was parting with some issues. Right now, there are no issues whatsoever. The happiness lies in the fact that there is nothing negative between us – that is Colors and me, and Rashmi Mam (Rashmi Sharma producer) and me. Definitely not!!! In fact, I am very happy that they have respected my decision. They have understood that as an actor, I am not able to push myself more. I am happy about it. There are no hard feelings; hence there is no possibility of a U-turn. This time, it is definitely not a point of raising an issue.

Why was the last decision reverted? Was it attachment or insecurity?

The last time that I came back, I had already completed three and half years. When you work for such a long period, there are bound to be issues. Hence I decided to leave. However, the problems got solved, and I got back. Back then, it was not a problem with fatigue.

How has your rapport been with the entire team of Simar?

It’s been superb. I relish the attachment I have with the unit. Every spot boy, light dada, everyone on the set, I know by their names. They are so connected to me. They get upset when I am not there on the set. Even now, they are all upset that I have made my decision to leave. It’s but natural, we have been together for six years; celebrated all the festivals like a family. We have had so many parties and get-togethers. I had also thrown a party for all of them after our five years completion. I will miss all of them. They have a very special place in my heart.

Who are the actors you are closest to?

I am very close to Khushi aka Jyotsna Chandola and I will miss her a lot. Well, it is not that I will not meet her again. But I have a great equation with her all through my Simar journey. Khushi and I have had the best of scenes together. And when you are totally comfortable with the person you are shooting, you can do any kind of scene with that person. Recently, we had a high-voltage slapping scene, and there was a comfort factor while shooting for it.

Jayatiji (Bhatia) is another actor I will miss. She is one senior actor and mentor who has been there all the time. Also, the directors of the show are great to work with. The cast of Simar is known to bond at the table over food. So I will miss the 4 PM table that gets set (smiles).

How’s the relationship with Producer Rashmi Sharma? What have you learnt from her in all these years of association?

It’s been a very good journey with her. The best thing to learn from Rashmi Ma’am is the courage with which she takes risks. Getting a supernatural track was a big risk that she took. And it turned out marvellously well. There was a phase where Simar rated as high as 4.9 with the supernatural track. Rashmi Ma’am has always been there for me. Her focus towards work in hand is really respectable.

How did you put across your thoughts to her? How did she take it?

It was tough. I sent across a mail, which was quite well descriptive, as I knew I could never convince her on phone. As I said, we all had a meeting and they were sweet enough to understand my point of view.

How did the let-go happen?

(Smiles) The meeting went on for a couple of hours, after which Ma’am finally said, ‘OK, you have made up your mind to go, Dipika. Go rest’.

No change of mind from both ends post that?

No!! I gave them a long three months notice as I did not want the show to suffer at any cost. I always kept this thing in mind that I am playing the lead. But now that I am not able to push myself further, I am taking this decision. At least, I had to give them sufficient time to decide on the future course of action. I did not want pressure to be built up, and wanted them to take their decision peacefully.

Why is it that you have maintained a low profile?

Being low profile is my wish. I don’t like partying, going clubbing every night.

What kind of a joy does this successful journey of Simar give you?

Well, it has given me the confidence that I can achieve anything and I am capable of reaching there. All said and done, I have worked hard. Accepted, the platform that Colors and Rashmi Ma’am gave me was huge. I built over it with my hard work. Now, taking it to another level with my hard work is what I challenge myself with.

What keeps you away from the glam-sham of media?

It’s just me. I am a very homely person. I don’t party. I am quite simple.

Describe Dipika Kakar in your own honest way...

I am very different in different situations. That’s a little weird about me, but I accept it. With my family, I am totally bindass, full of masti and fun-loving. At work, there is a layer in front of me; I keep work to work. I am very choosy about the people I get close to. But once I get close, I am totally for them. For my friends, I can do anything for them. I value relationships a lot, give 100 percent to any kind of relationship that I have built. I really look up to maintaining professionalism all through my career. I always hope and pray that I work towards being very professional. I have learnt this from my dad; he has been into the army and has been very disciplined.

Tell us about your personal life. After a failed marriage, how has life blossomed once again?

It’s been very perfect. I really don’t want to talk about what is gone. You tend to learn and walk ahead. During the time when you fall, the people who hold you and make you stand up again, need to be valued for the rest of life. That’s been Shoaib for me. We have been very good friends. I still say that without him and my parents, it would not have been easy for me.

I feel this is the best period of my life. I am most blessed to have my parents taking care of me even when we are not together. On the other hand, there’s Shoaib and his entire family. His ammi, his sister Saba are very special to me. This is the best phase of my life.

What does Shoaib mean to you? What kind of a couple are you?

Shoaib is my life (smiles). I think the basic nature is common between us. In his case too, he values relationships a lot. We both are not the partying or clubbing kind. We like to spend quality time with family, or go for a drive with friends. I think the basics make us click together. The most important part is that even now when we are into a relationship and love each other, our friendship has not died. I can share anything and everything with him, and he can also do the same with me. I will say, this has been our biggest strength.

After moving out of Simar, what are your next plans?

I plan to rest a lot, be at home, and sleep a lot (laughs). I have no plans as such, but yes, I will love to pack my bags and go somewhere. I have a lot of friends; I have not been to their homes. So I will do that. I will take short trips to Pune and other places.

Well, you will get free in few days, but Shoaib will get busy with his new show...

Yes, that’s true. But I think I will manage a short trip with him very soon.

How eagerly are you looking forward to Shoaib’s comeback vehicle, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai?

Yes, I am excited like a little kid. I just keep asking him, how you shot, what you shot etc. If you are in the same profession, you actually understand the excitement. I am very excited. I am very eager to see how people like him now. You see, the transformation from his end will be seen now. I want to see how people accept him now.

There have been reports of marriage with Shoaib. Tell us about that...

Yes, hopefully, it will be a December or January (2018) wedding. But the dates are not finalized yet.

What does marriage mean to you? Do you think you erred somewhere in choosing your life partner earlier?

Yes, whatever has to work has to work, whether it is good or bad. I very firmly believe that. If something has to go wrong, you can try your best to work on it. But if it is not working, then it is not. But that does not mean that I am being judgemental about the beautiful relationship in marriage. No, definitely not. I believe that there is always a person for everybody, who will come and hold your hand and will be with you forever. So I am looking forward for that phase in my life. I believe that only the good has to happen now. Marriage is a very beautiful thing and it needs a lot of effort.

What do you expect from life, now that you have got a second chance of feeling complete with marriage on cards?

Honestly, I just want to be peaceful throughout my life. I have seen people around; they have all the luxuries and money; but they are not peaceful. This is just not worth it! I pray that I should always have the kind of peace I have right now, with lot of happiness always. Of course, we have to put in our efforts.

What is your take on women empowerment?

I think right now, the way everything is going, I believe in it. I started working from the age of 18. I am glad that my parents supported me, and never pulled me back. It is important for women as well to stand up on their own feet. It gives a lot of confidence, and make you evolve as a person. I urge all the parents who want to keep their daughters at home, to break that thought!! Girls need to get out, explore themselves, become street smart, build their life in their own way. Of course, parents will always be around to support them when they are bound to fall. But girls need to be well-aware of society, as there are good people, and also there are worst.

Is it regressive to project women on TV as kitchen queens and naagins and chudails?

Kitchen queens, no, I don’t think so. Being a kitchen queen does not mean that you are a low category woman. I love being in the kitchen. I cook all three meals a day. I love the fact that I take care of my house. I am basically a home person. And this does not make you weak in any way. In fact, the woman should consider herself stronger, as she works both in the kitchen and at work.

As for the naagins and chudails, I think it will sensible if people can think of it just as entertainment. Watch it, forget it and move on.

Do you mind going bold for a web show, especially if Ekta Kapoor gives you a chance?

Yes, I do mind!! This is one thing I will never be able to convince myself. This is one thing that I will definitely request the makers, that I cannot go bold beyond a point.

Who are your close friends from the industry?

I think I have the same wavelength with Manav Gohil and Ratan Rajput. Apart from them of course, Jyotsna, Shoaib and Abhishek from this show are close to me. These are people I actually vouch on for anything.

How have you tackled controversies in your career? Do they bother you now?

No, they don’t. Over the period of time, I have kept myself strong by believing that if you are in the public eye, there will be positive as well as negative stuff about you. It is like a package. So there is no point getting affected by it or crying over it. It is always important that the people who value you, and who value in your life, they believe in you all the time. This is all that matters. If there is good being published about you, there will be bad too. You can’t really stop it. I have had this same mentality from the very beginning. I have kept myself very calm, and I have been lucky to have the confidence of my friends and family with me. My life has always been an open book to them. So the internal bond has always been there, and that has been very strong.

Now that you are at the end of your Simar journey, would you wish to see the character of Simar live long, with someone replacing you? Or will you want the character to end with you?

Whatever is for the betterment of the show!! I just want the show to do well. I believe it has a lot of potential to go on. So I have no issues with what they decide. Above all, I have never indulged in the creative aspects of the show. I am an actor, and I have never questioned anyone about anything. Yes, only when I have been uncomfortable doing something, I have talked about it. Otherwise, I have made it a rule for myself to just do my work.

So when is your last day on the set of Sasural Simar Ka?

I guess it is either on 15th or 16th of this month.

Finally, your message to your fans...

Well, I have read their messages, and I have even replied to few. I would like to tell all my fans that as a human being, I am little tired. I hope they believe in me, and pray for me as they have been doing for all these years. I will soon be back with something really great.

Dipika, we wish you all the luck, success and happiness!!