Taking up the role of Dhruv was more exciting than challenging in Thapki: Jatin Shah

The talented television actor Jatin Shah recently made his comeback on Colors’ popular drama Thapki Pyar Ki (SOL and Shoonya Square).

As we reported exclusively, the Kasturi fame Jatin will portray the role of Dhruv replacing the lead Ankit Bathla.

In a chat, Jatin spoke about his comeback, Thapki, equation with co-stars and more.

Excerpts:

What prompted you to take up this role?

With Thapki, I am coming back to television after a long gap of almost five years and, I believe that there could not have been a better platform than COLORS for me. I’ve actually been involved in my business all these years, but now, my wife is taking care of it. So, I have decided to return to where I belong. When I was offered the role in Thapki Pyar Ki, I did not have any second thoughts about it. It is a very popular show and being associated with it was an opportunity I did not want to miss.

Have you done any preparation for this role?

As actors, we always need to feel and understand the character thoroughly and play the role that is offered to us. Taking up the role of Dhruv was more exciting than challenging. Also, I have watched a few of the previous episodes to understand the character, and his body language, temperament etc.

How is your equation with the other actors of the show?

The best part of the show is actually my co-stars. All the actors whether it’s Manish, Jigyasa or Jaya Ma’am are so friendly that, when I came to the set for the first time, I did not feel like an outsider. Everyone made sure that I was comfortable around them.

Ankit Bathla has been received well by the viewers. Have you received any feedback yet?

It is really overwhelming and I'm getting a good response from everywhere. I'm indebted that so much love has come my way. I hope that I can make something good of it and continue with decent work in the future too.

You have come back to television after a long gap. So how fascinated are you about acting and with this show?

I belong to a very small place called Ganj Basoda which is close to Bhopal. When I was a child, we did not have things like TV signals, coffee shops, or anything contemporary. And, irrespective of that, I have always dreamt big. I wanted to make it into the television industry and I have worked hard to achieve what I wanted. For any profession, there has to be a burning passion, and I am very passionate about my work. One has to try new things or experiment to be able to perform a scene in a different way. One should love their job. I love my job; I love what I am doing but I took a break in between because of other commitments. I was really looking forward to working with COLORS and I am glad that I got this opportunity for a show like Thapki Pyaar Ki which is very popular amongst the audience. I am very excited to play Dhruv and I hope that the viewers continue to appreciate my performance.

Good luck Jatin!