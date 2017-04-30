There are not enough male centric roles on TV: Ssharad Malhotra

The good looking and talented actor Ssharad Malhotra has come a long way as an actor. From playing a mentally challenged Sagar in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to the warrior Maharana Pratap and now Rishi in Kasam Tere Pyar Ki, Ssharad has successfully nailed it all.

He is winning appreciations for his performance in Kasam Tere Pyar Ki (Balaji Telefilms) where he gets toenact so many shades via just one character, Rishi. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Ssharad talks about his journey and unfolds many more things about his life.

How has been your journey with Kasam so far?

My journey with the show has been quite interesting. The character of Rishi is very different from Maharana Pratap so it was quite a change for me. The audience has loved the show. I get mails and messages from all over the world including Indonesia, New York, London, etc. I have always followed my instincts while taking up any project and it has worked for all my three shows, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Maharana Pratap and now Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki so it’s a hat trick.

We have witnessed so many shades of Rishi on the show. How challenging has it been for you to play the role?

There are not enough male centric roles on TV but I was lucky that I got the character of Rishi which has so many shades involving love, romance, passion and pathos. Sometimes it becomes taxing as I am living the character on the set every day.

How is Kratika as a co-star?

She is a very straightforward person. We have a very good chemistry and sense of humor. Acting is fun when yopu have an equally talented co-star with you.

We have hardly seen you in reality shows except BCL. What’s the reason?

I have been choosy about the work that I do. I am surely open to reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and even Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Where do you see yourself after 10 years from now? What are your long term goals?

I don’t plan for 10 years. One can’t predict what one is going to do after 10 years. I will be into many things besides acting. I am an ambitious individual and my father has taught me to think big, dream big and do big. My father is a workaholic and so am I. Life is all about finding happiness and peace of your choice and doing what makes you happy. It is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice.

What are your thoughts about the current scenario of male characters on television?

TV has evolved big time where a wide variety of shows are being made. Males are surely doing a lot more than just being a husband or a lover. Males even have the title role these days so things are definitely going in the right direction.

Would you like to play an unusual character on TV?

I definitely want to play an unusual character on TV may be a psychopath or a mentor kind of a role like Shah Rukh Khan did in Love You Zindagi.

Tell us something about your special friend Pooja Bisht.

She is a part of my life and has individuality in a class of its own. I prefer to keep my personal life personal.

What is your ideology about life?

The philosophy of my life is to live and let live, focus on positive things in life, follow your heart and you must have few close friends who know you inside out and to whom you don’t have to explain yourself.

Good luck Ssharad!