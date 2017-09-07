She is not your plain Jane or just another beautiful face you see on TV, she is a lot more than that. Her single ‘Qismat’, made sure the spotlight was on her and then there was no looking back. 12/24 Karol Bagh was the beginning of her TV sojourn, it hopped skipped and jumped from the TV terrain to filmdom, her portrayal of Jessica Brar in the 2016 film Love Punjab, earned her the coveted Filmfare Award.

The actress is married to TV actor Ravi Dubey and we can’t help but be envious at his luck for having her. Ravi and Sargun make a beautiful pair and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state that they set couple goals for the others in Tellydom. (Sargun and Ravi, are you listening?)

Sargun spoke to TellyChakkar.com at length about her upcoming projects, her TV comeback and a lot more. Excerpts from the interview:

What are you up to these days?

These days I’m doing Punjabi films and enjoying life. I’m doing a Punjabi film about which announcements will be made pretty soon. Everything is going well. The Punjabi market has accepted me. Nothing exciting from Bollywood has come my way. So, I am waiting for the right opportunity. And yeah, I’m just happy.

So, does Bollywood excite the actor in you?

To tell you honestly, if you had asked me about Punjabi films two years ago I wouldn’t have been sure about it. However, I always had the patience to wait for the right things to come my way. I’m always apprehensive about my projects. I do things I find interesting. I just can’t dance on-screen. I don’t wish to be a sidekick. I do projects that give me happiness and I don’t mind waiting for them. I won’t do a Bollywood film just for the sake of doing it. If Bollywood has to happen, it will happen on my terms. I was offered a Bollywood film but I had to let it go as it had nothing meaty for me. The film had a good director and a top notch actor but I didn’t give my nod. I’m waiting for the right one.

This was your first year, when the Dubey family welcomed Ganpati at home. Was there any vow or reason behind?

There was no reason. I’ve been living in Mumbai since the last six years and Ravi is here since 14 years so we have always lived this festival. Ravi wouldn’t want to welcome Ganpati all by himself. Last year, he told me to celebrate the festival at home because Bappa’s presence generates good vibes. But there was no concrete plan with regards to it. A week before Ganeshotsav our manager went to buy his Ganpati and that’s when Ravi decided to celebrate Ganpati this year. That’s how it happened actually and we did it with all our heart. However, the idol immersion is so disappointing. How can you dispose off an idol which you worship for 10 days at a stretch like garbage? It is injustice meted out to Mother Nature. That’s the reason our Ganpati idol is eco-friendly.

What has kept you away from TV?

I do get a lot of fiction show offers. I don’t have the amount of time TV requires. It takes two to three months to complete one film, plus promotions and dubbing consume time. I do two films a year so I can’t take up shows. Moreover, it was only after films that my hard work was recognised. People come up to me and appreciate my work. As an actor is the most satisfying feeling.

Post your stint in Punjabi movies, lots of appreciation has come your way. Finally, do you feel you’ve got your due as an actor?

I’m not looking for any due. I’m worth a lot more than getting dues. Plus, it is just the beginning of a journey. You can never get your due until the end of your career. Yeah, I can say that my work is getting recognised and I’m evolving as an actor with each project.

So can we expect to see you on TV again?

I don’t have a clue about my future. For instance, I was not happy with my character in Balika Vadhu and when it ended for me I was home for three months. I had nothing to do but I wanted to do something so I started sharpening my Punjabi speaking skills. On 14 February, I got a call from an ex-writer of Comedy Circus who asked me if I would like to do a Punjabi film. At that point in time, I wanted to work with three actors - Amrinder, Gippy and Diljit. My debut film Angrej was with Amrinder. I was on top of the world. It was a Punjabi film where for the first time a lady had a strong role. It is still one of the biggest hits in Punjabi films. Later on, I was getting a lot of offers because I was looking out for them. Right now I’m not looking for any, be it films or TV and frankly, I don’t care about it, I just care about my work. So I can’t tell you about future.

Being a part of media you must have been harangued by questions about starting a family. Now, that you are married, how do you feel about it?

Look, I got married because I wanted to. In fact, the other day, Ravi and I were discussing that we ourselves don’t know why we got married. On Nach Baliye, the team asked him to propose me and he liked the idea so he did. Thereafter, we told each other instead of paying bills for two houses, we could get married and pay bills for one. And we got married. The point I am trying to make here is there is no thought behind these things, they happen organically. I won’t be having a baby because someone wants me to. Media wants to know everything. I find it very stupid when they ask me about it. It’s my personal choice. My parents have understood this and that’s what matters. The outside world doesn’t matter to me because I don’t know which headspace they are coming from.

What did you wish for your birthday this year?

My birthday wish this year is I want Ravi to get acknowledged for his fine work. I love his romantic scenes and the characters he plays. Unlike other wives, I never get jealous when he gets close to his co-stars on screen. He is currently in Indonesia, we're planning to host a party when he comes back on 11 september.

What’s the best surprise you received from Ravi?

Ravi got me Jaguar the year before last. Once he was planning to surprise me with a new house, which he was buying for us. He loves to give me surprises, small and big. For instance, on this Valentine’s Day we made a pact that we won’t give each other gifts because it’s so childish. On that evening, when we met, I gave him a cake wishing him and in return he gifted me a Gucci bag which I had wanted badly.

Ravi’s bonding with Rithvik and Karan is talked about the most. Who is your power puff girl’s squad?

I mostly bond with guys but my power puff squad will be Siddhi Karwa and Ninoshka.

We’ve seen you in reality shows and liked you. Any plans to participate in reality shows again?

I would like to host Bigg Boss someday, but I wouldn’t to participate in the show as a contestant! Not right now for sure; but you never know.

TellyChakkar.com wishes Sargun a great year ahead.