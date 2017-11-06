Delnaaz Irani is not your plain Jane, she wears many hats. she has been vacillating between films, television and the internet for a long time now. There have been points where her career sky rocketed with a few roles.

However, the consistency refrained from her career graph as it has been long since we last saw her. No one knows whether she was being choosy or there were not many projects being brought to her. Her sweet plump appearance makes her absolutely apt for benign characters. The actress is currently seen playing the role of a clairvoyant in the supernatural thriller Ek Deewana Tha. the actress spoke at length about her stint in the show and a lot of other things.

Excertps from the interview -

1. Tell us about your role in Ek Deewana Tha?

The role, I am playing in Ek Deewaana Tha is quite different from the ones I have done in the past. It is a refreshing change as I portray the character of Oodni, who is a clairvoyant – a mediator between the real world and the spiritual world. The character is quite challenging and colourful.

2. What prompted you to take up this role?

It is the uniqueness of the character that prompted me to sign up for this role. I have always been known for my chubby comedy sweet characters and given the character has several shades, I, therefore, wanted to explore this interesting and amazing opportunity.

3. You've been very active in theatre, therefore is it a conscious decision to take up limited projects on television? Well, I don’t think I have been taking limited projects on television. Being in the industry for a long time, I always look for opportunities that challenge me as an actor and characters that fit well for me. There are different parameters on which an artist judges a role and takes a call.

4. Can you tell about your look in the show?

Like I mentioned I portray the role of a clairvoyant, hence the look is quite colourful and exotic. She is modern day tantrik and has been shown to be straightforward, perky with a sensible attitude. Oodni’s peculiarity lies in her pitch dark red lipstick that gives it a string of grey character.

5. Viewers have always related you with Comedy, so do you think the show will be able to change the perception overall?

Yes, ofcourse! I do feel the show will be able to change the perception of people about me. Since this show based on the supernatural element, and it’s a role that I have never portrayed, I am sure it will be a refreshing change for both me and the audience. I am hoping that the audience will enjoy watching me as much as I have enjoyed playing this role.

6. You've explored all mediums-TV, web series, reality and alike. Which one of these appeals to you the most?

To be honest all of them appeal me the most. Television has been my bread and butter. It is something that I cannot live without while reality shows are my bread-jam-butter and everything. Web series is an upcoming phenomenon and with the world going digital, I do feel that web series soon will catch up as they offer an artist more exposure and reach.

7. This is your first show on supernatural element. Do you yourself believe in the supernatural element?

Personally, I do not believe in supernatural, however, I do strongly believe in positive and negative energies. I haven’t experienced anything supernatural thus far.

8. You have been a part of the entertainment fraternity for quite some time how has been your journey so far. Any tips you would like to give to the newcomers?

My journey in the entertainment industry by far has been quite fruitful and amazing. I have learnt and grown over the years and I do think I have had the best journey right from the start until now. I do hope that this continues and I get to work on some interesting and challenging projects in the future too. A message to the newcomers is that work really hard since your hard work always pays off and most importantly keep the right attitude which will help you to do wonders in your career.

9. There has been a lot of migration of several Bollywood actors to television. What is your take on this?

We are seeing quite a few television artists getting into Bollywood and vice versa. If one has a great project that appeals to them and gives them a great platform to showcase their talent as an artist, I don’t see it as a problem.

10. What are the others projects you are currently working on?

Ek Deewaana Tha is currently the only show that I am working on for now. However, I do have other projects in the pipeline but those will mostly be in the month of December. That’s all the details that I can share for now.

11. What has been your most memorable role far OR what is your dream role, if at all?

I particularly don’t have a dream role as such. But I would say that Oodni is one of the roles that I always wanted to do. I am really looking forward to this and quite excited about the role. But one of the most memorable roles that I have done so far is the character of ‘Sweetu’ in Kal Ho Na Ho. That role fetched me a lot of love and warmth from people across the globe and it feels nice that people still remember that character even though it has been 14 years! Several people still remember all her dialogues and costumes in the movie and it really inspires and motivates us as anactor. I am really touched with all the love showered on me by fans till date for that role.