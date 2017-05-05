Writing has made me a better actor: Amol Parashar on his dual career

He is an actor and a writer who has been critically acclaimed for his work in the showbiz industry.

We’re talking about none other than Amol Parashar.

The good looking and charming Amol has talent running in his blood. With movies like Traffic, Babloo Happy Hai, Rocket Singh and many more, Amol has been leaving strong marks by the roles he plays in every movie. Apart from his big screen appearances, the actor has also won accolades for his work in web series Tripling and Bisht Please.

Amol is all set to reunite with his Tripling co-star Sumeet Vyas for the movie Aapkey Kamrey Koi Rehta Hai, that will also star Swara Bhaskar.

In conversation with TellyChakkar.com, Amol indulges into the path that led him to acting and what the digital era means for him.

Read on..

How did the acting bug catch you?

It was in college (in IIT Delhi) for the first time that I did a play and went up on stage as an actor. Soon enough, I was hooked and was doing four-five plays a year. Being on stage gave me a high and a sense of purpose, and that I would say is when the bug caught me.

You are the kind of actor who looks 'forever young'. Is it a boon or a bane for you?

Hahaha. I am young, so I guess it is only natural that I look young. But still, thank you for the compliment. Professionally too, I would think of something like that as a boon.

Does being an actor makes you a better writer or being a writer makes you a better actor?

For me, writing has made me a better actor. When you write a story or a scene on paper - you try to convey your ideas and thoughts through those scenes. You understand that the scene says much more than what the character in the scene says. Now when I play characters written by other people, I am more aware of what the scene is trying to say in addition to what I am saying in that scene. That makes a big difference in your overall performance in the story.

With the rise of web series do you feel good content gets lost?

Not at all. The good thing about the web is that there is no bandwidth limit to the amount of content you can put up. Even the audience has unprecedented freedom on the web. There is no way that you can make somebody watch that they don't want to watch and at the same time there is no obstacle at all for somebody who wants to watch certain something. People will discover and share what they like to watch - and good content will find its way to its audience.

As an actor, does doing big projects and movie value more or you want to continue exploring?

Who doesn't want to do big projects/movies - but I don't want to lose out on the feeling of trying something new and experimental. I think when you try something new, and you put yourself into unfamiliar situations and stories, is when your artistic juices flow the best.

Swara is a talented actor, how was the entire experience working with her? It was also a reunion for you and Sumeet?

Swara is not only a talented actor, but a lot of fun as well. I have known her from before this film and she has always been animated and unabashed, which makes her very endearing. In fact, all the actors in the film knew each other from before, so the shooting turned out to be one big chilling session for us.

With regards to Sumeet, I think reunion is not the right word to use at all. We see each other very often. If we are not shooting together, we are going to the same events, or we are going to the same parties, or we are at each other's place for chai/coffee.

Future projects?

The film 'Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai' is being edited right now and we are looking at a release in the second half of the year. There is another film that we have shot halfway, called 'Disco 82', which we should finish soon. I have also written a web series that should be out in the next couple of months. I am looking forward to all of these.