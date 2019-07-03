Karan to CONFESS his love for Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: It’s time to witness a love confession in Zee TV’s most popular and top-rated show Kundali Bhagya.

The Balaji Telefilms’ show has been loved by the masses for its gripping plot and characterization.

And guess what? Fans of Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) can rejoice as soon the latter will confess his love for her.

Yes, the creative head of the show, Mukta, shared a video featuring Karan and Preeta’s upcoming love confession scene.

Now let’s wait and watch whether he really admits his love or whether it turns out to be dream sequence. Well, whatever be the case, for now, enjoy this romantic video.