Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna tells Anurag she loves Mr Bajaj

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag pleading with Prerna to reveal why she married Bajaj. Prerna thinks if she told him the truth he would never be able to detach himself from her and will remain in the pain forever. Prerna feels the best way to deal with this would be to make him hate her as much as he loves her now. Anurag asks her if she loves him. Prerna says she loves Mr Bajaj.



Nivedita and Anupam come back to the hotel and are tensed as they cannot find Anurag. Mr Bajaj who's coming back accompanied by a doctor tells them that Anurag is in his room and he is unconscious. Nivedita gets concerned and asks him what he did to her brother. Bajaj tells her that he's trying to save Anurag's life and it was he who forcibly entered his room and spoilt everything.



Anurag doesn't believe Prerna's words and says she is lying. Prerna says that her sindoor and mangalsutra is for Bajaj and she's now married to Bajaj and has nothing to do with him. Prerna says his mother had made no mistake in recognising her and she was actually after his money. She says that love is not enough to lead a life.



Prerna says that for her this marriage was a deal. She says honesty, hard work and other such principles are useless and she has learnt the lessons the hard way. Prerna says she's pained by the fact that her father could never give them lavish lifestyle. Prerna says that she always aspired to lead a lifestyle like his family. Prerna says that she had decided during Durga Puja when the pandal had caught fire that she would trap him and enter their life. Prerna says that she was impressed by Mr Bajaj's status and money. She says if she could agreed to marry Navin babu for his money, then Mr Bajaj was certainly a better choice. Anurag slaps Prerna and she says she didn't care about the slap. Prerna says that she went to Mr Bajaj because he was going to destroy Anurag and he would have been left with no money. Prerna says it was simple with Mr Bajaj as she did not have to do much drama with him like dancing in the rain etc.



Anurag gets furious on hearing all this and still feels difficult to believe if she was the same Prerna he knew. Prerna says before her husband comes to know about him, it's better he leaves. Anurag says he hates her, but will soon forget her. Anurag says he wishes he would forget all memories related to her and the day they first met.



Prerna returns to the hotel room, but Anurag follows her. Mr Bajaj, Nivedita and Anupam also enter the room. Anurag tells Bajaj that till now he hasn't snatched anything from anyone, but he would surely take back everything that was his from Bajaj including Prerna. Anurag decides that he would get back Prerna by becoming richer than Bajaj.