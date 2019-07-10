Kewal Dasani roped in for Sony TV’s Cop based show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting about the Sony TV’s upcoming Cop based finite series produced by Salman Khan and Bani Jay productions.

We exclusively reported about Pooja Gor, Kunal Pant, Asmita Jaggi and Yudishtar Singh being roped in for the show.

Now, the latest update is that after the huge success of ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours, actor Kewal Dasani will also be a part of Sony TV’s Cop based series.

A source close to the project revealed, “ Kewal will not play a cop but will have an interesting character to portray in the project”.

We contacted Kewal who confirmed the news with us.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.