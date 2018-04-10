KK and Saisha to get married; Avni to leave Neil’s house in Naamkarann

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular series Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is unfolding some major twists in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes of the show, it was revealed that Saisha is pregnant with KK’s (Zaan Khan) child and Avni (Aditi Rathore) gets shattered to learn about it and she burst out her anger on Saisha.

This twist has surely made way to another twist in tale.

(Also Read: What? Saisha is pregnant in Naamkarann)

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the series, Saisha and KK will eventually get married. Kamini (Jayati Bhatia) will accept Saisha too.

On the other hand, Avni will leave Neil’s (Zain Imam) house even after the family will try to convince her to stay back.

OMG!

Will Neil be able to stop Avni and bring her back in the house? What will Kamini do now to take revenge on Avni? Well, that will be an interesting watch for sure.

What do you think about Naamkarann?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favorite shows.