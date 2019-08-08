News

Kuhu calls off wedding with Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

We have seen that Kuhu is very happy to see a drunken Kunal in her room. He tells her that he wants to confess something.

Kuhu is excited as she feels that it is a love confession, but is shocked when Kunal says that he doesn't love her.

Kunal even says that they will not get married, as Meenakshi has planned something to stop the wedding.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi blackmails Mishti and asks her to expose Kuhu's illegitimate identity during the mehendi ceremony.

Kuhu then calls off the wedding.

However, it is soon revealed that this is all a part of Kunal's dream.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Kuhu, Kunal, Abir, Mishti, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Naura
Naura
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana