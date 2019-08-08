Kuhu calls off wedding with Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

We have seen that Kuhu is very happy to see a drunken Kunal in her room. He tells her that he wants to confess something.

Kuhu is excited as she feels that it is a love confession, but is shocked when Kunal says that he doesn't love her.

Kunal even says that they will not get married, as Meenakshi has planned something to stop the wedding.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi blackmails Mishti and asks her to expose Kuhu's illegitimate identity during the mehendi ceremony.

Kuhu then calls off the wedding.

However, it is soon revealed that this is all a part of Kunal's dream.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.