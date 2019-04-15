Kullfi’s wild-card entry thanks to Mia in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama, as Kullfi and Amyra are taking part in the same singing competition. Amyra is ready to do anything to get rid of Kullfi.

Amyra wants to kick Kullfi out of the competition and her life. However, this competition is very important for Kullfi also, as she wants to win the prize money for her friends.

Meanwhile, one of the judges gets irked over Kullfi's singing talent and thus kicks her out of the competition.

Kullfi is heartbroken, but Mia doesn’t want her out of the competition, as she knows that her TRPs will increase with Kullfi and Sikandar’s story.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi mark her return in the show as a wild-card contestant and challenges Amyra.

It will be interesting to see how Amyra reacts to this. Who will the competition?