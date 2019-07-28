Alan walker teams up with A$AP ROCKY on new single “LIVE FAST”

MUMBAI: 21 year old Alan Walker is one of the most streamed artists globally with over 18 billion streams and counting, and new single “Live Fast” Featuring A$AP Rocky is the follow up to his latest single “On My Way” featuring Sabrina Carpenter, which topped the global charts in several markets and broke Walker’s previous streaming record. Click HERE to watch Alan Walker and Sabrina Carpenter’s debut performance of the single on “Good Morning America.” Upon its release, “On My Way” secured Top 10 placements on Spotify in 8 countries (including #1 in India and Indonesia) and Top 10 in 11 countries on Apple Music.



Alan Walker will perform “Live Fast” live for the first time on the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Spring Split Global Finals in Berlin on July 26, Last year’s PUBG MOBILE Esports event live stream reached 230 million views in 2018 and is targeted to surpass that number at tomorrow’s event.



In addition, this week fans can log in to PUBG MOBILE and participate in immersive in-game Alan Walker bonus features to complete missions and win the chance to hear the new song premiere prior to release on Thursday, July 25th. Fans can wear Walkers outfits and become a Walker in PUBG MOBILE.



PUBG Mobile previously teamed up with Alan Walker and YouTube Gaming for PUBG Mobile’s first Anniversary offline party and reached over 10+ Million views. For his previously released single “On My Way,” Walker partnered with PUBG Mobile and reached 1 billion views globally, including ingame and online promotional exposure.



PUBG Mobile boasts over 400M downloads outside



Of China.



Alan Walker, the multi-platinum Norwegian artist, DJ, producer released his brand-new single “On My Way” featuring Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko on 3/21 via MER Recordings/Sony Music Sweden/RCA Records. Alan Walker’s debut album Different World released in December 2018 has already surpassed over 300 million streams worldwide across Spotify and Apple Music and is certified platinum via downloads in China. In total, Alan has now surpassed 18 billion audio & video streams worldwide, and he is currently the 15th most subscribed artist on YouTube.



You may identify him by his trademark mask and hoodie, yet behind the mysterious character is the Norwegian artist, DJ and producer is a massive hit maker. It is safe to say that the 21-year old has already put a lasting imprint on the music scene since he first made his mark a few years ago.



The enigmatic DJ, known for his masked performances, released his debut album Different World in December 2018, and recently wrapped up a successful “Different World Tour” in North America. He has already had an impressive run of more than 500 headliner and festival shows, including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza and more. In the past three years, Alan Walker has gone from learning music production via YouTube tutorials and posting music online for free to performing to sold-out crowds with the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber. Currently, Alan has been certified Gold and/or Platinum in 32 countries.



Alan made his U.S. television debut this past January with “All Falls Down,” joined by Noah Cyrus on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and recently performed his latest single “On My Way” on Good Morning America with Sabrina Carpenter. He also performed at the League of Legends World Finals in a packed SRO Bejing National Stadium concert, where the historic Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony was held.